Flagstaff first responders tested for COVID-19 antibodies

Primarily, though, Smyers said the presence of antibodies could provide peace of mind for local first responders.

“We have guys right now that are brand-new fathers,” Smyers said. “We go on these calls and when we’re at the station we expect these certain risks, but our families don’t often expect these same risks. We have guys that are quarantining themselves in one room in their house because they’re worried about bringing these things back to their families.”

Although call volume to FFD decreased during the height of the stay-at-home order, engineer paramedic Paul Sanders said calls are quickly trending upward once again, bringing with them potential exposures to the coronavirus.

“This last week we were up a couple hundred calls from this same time last year, so it’s been kind of hit or miss,” Sanders said. “There hasn’t been a real consistency across the shifts at all. It’s been pretty wild.”

As of a Monday update from Coconino County Health and Human Services, positive COVID-19 cases in the county total 1,246 — 727 of which are residents of tribal communities — and there have been 82 deaths.