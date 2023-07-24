The Flagstaff Fire Department (FFD) helped three hikers off Elden Lookout Trail on Sunday.

When the initial call came, according to FFD, paramedics were told there were two hikers potentially suffering from heat exhaustion. Those hikers had been making their way down the mountain when they called for help.

Deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) also responded to assist.

On their way up to help the first two hikers, paramedics came across another person who was showing signs of heat exhaustion. All three hikers were brought off the mountain. One person had to be carried down on a specialized stretcher.

Two of the hikers were taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment and evaluation. The third hiker was assessed and returned safely to their car at the trail head, according to a CCSO spokesperson.

In light of this weekend’s rescue, the fire department is warning the public to be cautious outdoors in extreme temperatures.

“Hikers are urged to carry sufficient water and electrolytes to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses. Proper hydration is essential to ensure the body's ability to regulate temperature and minimize the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” a post on the FFD Facebook page reads.