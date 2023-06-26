The Flagstaff Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the railroad tracks near the crossing at North Fanning Drive and Route 66 Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.
Crews on scene told the Arizona Daily Sun that a railroad tie was on fire when they arrived. No one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished, using a Flagstaff fire engine. Police units from the Flagstaff Police Department remained near the tracks after the fire was put out to make sure that it wasn’t likely to smolder or spread, given the afternoon’s high winds.
Members with the Flagstaff fire crews said they’re not sure what would have caused this kind of fire. The Arizona Daily Sun has reached out to BNSF for comment and more information about the incident.
