Two glistening red fire trucks were parked beside a ribbon of yellow caution tape that snapped in the wind near Taylor Hall on Northern Arizona University campus Monday morning. Those trucks weren’t ordinary fire response vehicles.

They belong to the Northern Arizona Regional Response or Special Operations Team, which is operated through the Flagstaff Fire Department.

They’re manned by 18 specially trained firefighters.

Each person on the “special ops” team is both a certified hazardous materials technician and a certified technical rescue technician. In order to earn both titles, firefighters have to attend around 400 hours of tailored training. Then, they have to refresh what they’ve learned and practice specialty response skills in real-life scenarios.

That’s exactly what the team was doing Monday morning.

Underneath North Campus, a team of firefighters worked on what they call confined space training. That training had the team members suited up and underground.

A series of tunnels snake beneath areas like Taylor Hall, cramped chasms that are no taller than 5 1/2 feet. The underground infrastructure at NAU is characterized by gray brick walls, dusty utility pipes and a dirt floor.

On Monday morning the tunnel air was warm and stale. Not that the training team of firefighters was breathing it in. In order to simulate a response in which oxygen tanks would be required, the special ops team wore masks and coveralls similar to their usual turnouts.

A mannequin was placed more than 20 feet inside the tight tunnels, set for the team to locate and “rescue.”

Using a yellow rope to mark their position, and communicate with the crew at the entrance to the “hole,” firefighters navigated on their knees through the tight space with an orange plastic litter — bound to rescue their simulated patient.

This kind of confined space response, Flagstaff Fire Battalion Chief Dave Wilson said, is manpower intensive.

A lot of people are needed to help bring patients out of trapped in caves, underground tunnels, basements, or even recently dug trenches safely to the surface.

That’s why members of the special ops team don’t ordinarily work together. Their schedules are staggered so that every Flagstaff Fire Department crew on every shift has a technical rescue and hazmat-certified tech on tap if they’re needed.

That’s because skills such as the ones the special ops firefighters were practicing underground are particularly useful in Flagstaff.

“A lot of the businesses that you wouldn’t even think of have subfloor basements. They have crawl spaces. It’s very much needed,” Wilson said.

FFD’s special ops firefighters train for a diverse set of scenarios.

The same firefighters who navigated NAU’s underground in cumbersome gear and oxygen masks are also adept at operations like rope rescue, knot tying, swift water rescues, ice and standard water rescue.

“It all works well in Flagstaff because we have ice. We haven’t had a lot of moving water except for the last two years. You go back to 2000, one of the floods from the wildfires, there was a fatality involved. Swift water is important. We have caves, we have confined space,” said Wilson.

He added that the team responds throughout northern Arizona, making them a strong asset for a community that loves hiking, climbing and mountain biking in the great outdoors.

Flagstaff isn’t just a place for recreation, so the special ops team also focuses on preparing for more industrial emergencies. While the technical rescue supplies are stored in one special operations truck, the other is packed to the gills with the supplies first responders need to respond to incidents involving hazardous materials.

“Where Flagstaff is strategically placed, we have a major railroad, and then we have all our major highways, right? I-40, I-17, 89,” said Capt. Kieth Cashatt, who oversees Flagstaff Fire Department’s hazmat response. "That’s predominantly where we see most of our incidents -- over the highway. If you look across the country, most hazardous material incidents occur on the highway or in transportation."

Cashatt said the majority of hazardous materials his team has seen are flammable liquids, and a lot of those spills and leaks happen on the major highways.

“About 65% of all hazardous materials have some sort of flammability. If you look at, it nationwide or globally, every single community has some sort of flammable liquid. We run on crude oil. That’s what we usually deal with a lot. Different kinds of flammable liquids. We deal with corrosive liquids, oxidizers, flammable gases, toxic gasses, all of those different things,” Cashatt said.

Specialized support

The two trucks were purchased after Sept. 11, 2001, when federal grant funding came available to better outfit and prepare hazmat crews.

The grants were meant to boost the nation’s ability to respond to attacks and chemical spills. As time went on, the grant funding dissipated and a lot of hazmat programs took a hit.

In Flagstaff, with the proximity of communities to major highways and a major railroad, the city prioritized keeping the hazmat and technical rescue teams and trucks running, according to Wilson.

“It costs lots of money to keep these trucks up. The city’s been awesome just keeping this program and this tool for the city available,” Wilson said.

For example, the hazmat truck carries three specialized suits. They’re the same shape and shade of bright yellow that young people might associate with fictional first responders in Monster’s Inc. They create an essentially self-contained environment for the wearer, enabling hazmat techs to work in caustic environments for extended periods of time. Those suits cost about $4,500 each.

The hazmat truck is also loaded with pipe fittings to fix leaks, “over pack barrels” that can contain whole oil drums or large quantities of flammable liquids, and clean-up materials for soaking up spills and decontaminating people, places and things.

Cashatt said it’s helpful if his team can identify the contaminants they’ll be dealing with quickly in order to gauge their response.

“We’ve got some of that information, but predominantly if it [the incident happens] over the highway, we don’t really know until we get there,” Cashett said.

The Department of Transportation requires that all vehicles or rail cars carrying hazardous materials display a 12.75-inch diamond-shaped placard that tells first responders some crucial information about the substances they might be dealing with.

“That’s giving us the hazard class. Is it a liquid, is it a solid? We’re taking all of that information,” Cashatt said.

Inside the cab of the city’s hazmat truck is a kind of laboratory-meets-office space. Behind the driver’s seat in the truck, the team has the space to examine samples of spilled substances to get a better idea of what they’re dealing with.

“When you look at hazmat in general, a lot of times we may not know until we get there. We have different clues that we look at. Initially, we get dispatch information. A person dials 911 and whatever they relay to dispatch gets relayed to us, but we don’t know if the [reporting party] is actually the truck driver who actually deals with the material or if it was somebody passing by,” Cashatt said.

Some of the better advance notice of hazardous substances passing in or around Flagstaff often comes from transportation companies themselves. Flagstaff is bisected by BNSF railway, and, according to Cashatt, the railroad has been an important partner in preparing for the effects of a derailment involving hazardous materials.

The railroad can provide data sheets — manifests that detail what’s traveling by rail. BNSF has also designed an app that first responders can use to find out what’s moving through Flagstaff on the train.

Cashett said BNSF has its own internal response teams that prepare for derailments, and trains with Flagstaff's special ops crew.

“It’s two-fold. One we’re getting training, but we’re also making connections with those individuals. We gain trust in their capabilities and they gain trust in our capabilities, right?” Cashett said. “I’ve got contacts with the railroad that I can call. Maybe it’s just a quick technical question about how a valve works and this and that. We do that a lot. We’ll get ahold of their experts and kind of get a little bit of information on the best action to take. It’s a partnership.”

Flagstaff firefighters say they have the same goals when responding to any kind of call — from a house fire or medical emergency to a rope rescue or hazmat spill.

“When we look at any incident, it is life, safety, incident stabilization and property conservation. Those are our three objectives. The big cardinal three,” Cashett said. “We’ll do our best, we’ll set up emergency decon and pull them out to make that rescue. Maybe it’s a really bad chemical that they’ve been exposed to and we know it’s going to be a body recovery, so maybe we need to do more incident stabilization. Then we’ll eventually get the body out. We’ll take care of the incident and stabilize the incident and then get the victim out. It just depends on the call. You never know, right?”

He said that level of unpredictability can make a firefighter’s job rewarding.

It also puts the onus on first responders to prepare for nebulous threats. That, too, is part of the job and the reason why specially trained teams like special ops play a crucial role in keeping the city safe.