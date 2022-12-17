Flagstaff Fire Department shares life-saving advice from their common cold-weather calls

Flagstaff firefighters are on the front lines when it comes to responding to winter emergencies. Here are their tips from the field to avoid some of the most common dangers Flagstaff residents face as temperatures drop.

Chimney fires

According to Paul Sanders, a captain, paramedic and Flagstaff Fire Department public information officer, chimney fires are among the most common incidents engines respond to throughout the winter.

“Fires happen when it starts to get cold and people haven’t had their chimney cleaned out,” he explained. “Maybe they used it a lot last winter, got a lot of creosote and stuff built up in it, and then they light a big ripping fire in it the very first part of the year. That creosote will ignite. Usually, they’re confined just to the chimney or the chimney box, but occasionally they can spread out to the attic.”

Sometimes reports roll in from neighbors who see flames on the roof of a house, said Flagstaff Fire Department Capt. Matt Turner.

Wherever the calls come from, local firefighters are experts at extinguishing this kind of fire.

“Typically those are easy for us, because we can just spray inside the actual fireplace. If the chimney is accessible on the roof and it’s not too icy or slick or dangerous, usually we can spray down the chimney and put it out pretty easy," Sanders said. "We can also take a pike pole, which is a big, long pole with a hook on the end of it, we can run it down in there and knock some of the creosote off as long as they haven’t extended past the wood chimney box that’s there to decorate and adorn the chimney. If [the flames] aren’t burning that up, not burning the roof, it’s usually a pretty quick call.”

All the same, prevention is relatively simple.

Maintenance, Sanders said, is the best way to stop chimney fires before they start.

“Just like with your vehicle, if you don’t change the oil, you can run into bigger problems down the road,” Sanders, who recommends cleaning a stove pipe at least three times a year: once before stoking the first flames of the year, a touch-up clean midway through the winter, and once at the end of the season.

If you’re not comfortable climbing a roof to do the job, Sanders recommends calling in a professional.

Sometimes, chimney fires aren’t just a matter of cleaning. Stove age, and occasionally fireplaces, are installed incorrectly.

“You have to have double walls for pellet stoves; sometimes people will not put the right pipe in, or they’ll put insulation right up next to it. Over time it breaks that material down and catches on fire, so it might not happen right away. It could be 10 years later,” Turner said. “The inside of the stoves will start to break down, too. The fire blocks that are designed to hold the heat and push it out the front of the unit, over time those will break down -- which is another maintenance thing.”

According to Sanders, having an expert chimney sweep examine a stove to make sure it’s up to code is a good idea.

Improper ash disposal

Another common fire type links back to home heating.

“Improper disposal of ash would be our second-most common occurrence,” Sanders said. “I think it’s important to mention how long ash can actually hold heat.”

Before coming to the Flagstaff Fire Department, Sanders worked for the U.S. Forest Service and recalls that ash from controlled burns in the winter might still be holding heat in the spring. A pile of ash can hold heat for weeks or even months.

“A lot of people, for whatever reason, will kind of put ashes somewhere by their back porch. A lot of times because they don’t want to go out in the snow in the yard. They’ll just fling them and if people have a wood-burning stove, typically they’ll carry wood in from outside. Sometimes, they’ll throw it an area where they’ve been splitting kindling, or by the wood pile,” Sanders said.

He recalled going on multiple calls where ashes had smoldered near a home, eventually causing flames to creep up the side wall of the building.

The frightening thing about ash fires is that they typically ignite outdoors, where there aren’t smoke detectors to alert families until it’s too late.

“A lot of times it’s in the middle of the night. They don’t know that the outside of the house is on fire because you don’t have a way to detect it. Everybody’s asleep. It gets going pretty good, breaks the windows out and then the smoke gets inside the house. It’s way late by the time the smoke detectors go off; it’s already been burning for a while,” Turner said.

Recently, Summit Fire Department responded to a fire in a compost pile.

“Ash actually can be good to break down compost and stuff. We’ve heard of people doing that, but if that ash isn’t cold it’ll start a fire in there,” Sanders said.

So what should you do, after cleaning out your wood-burning stove or fireplace?

First, make sure you have a proper metal container with a lid, one that’s designed for ash. Don’t store the container indoors, on or around flammable surfaces. Eventually, when your ash is cooled to the touch, you can dispose of it outdoors.

Then, think like Smokey the Bear (even if you’re in the city limits).

“Make sure when you spread the ashes out, you can put your hand over them and it’s cool to the touch. Just like you’d extinguish a campfire. You can also put water in ... put your ashes in there, put water in it, mix it all up and then you’re good to go,” Turner said.

The silent killer

Carbon monoxide is a deadly, colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. It can vent off appliances, including water heaters and stoves, and eventually start to displace other critical gasses, such as oxygen, in the air.

“Gas leaks indoors or outdoors are very common for us. You’re probably going to run into a gas leak call per day,” Sanders said. “I’ve been on calls where people have left an ash bucket in the house with the lid cracked on it and that can release small amounts of carbon monoxide over time that can build up in a room. I've also seen gas leaks on ovens, stoves and furnaces, water heaters.”

When carbon monoxide levels reach 35 parts per million (ppm), firefighters try to make sure the space is evacuated.

The trouble is that it's hard to suspect there is carbon monoxide in the home.

“I went on one [call] not too long ago that was very mysterious -- we found carbon monoxide inside the building, but we were having a hard time figuring out where it came from," Turner recalled. "What we finally figured out was that a company had been on the roof re-roofing the apartment. They were doing that, putting new flashing over the top of the piping from above. From outside. Doing that, they’re moving the piping around -- which caused it to become disconnected. That caused the attic to fill with carbon monoxide, pushing carbon monoxide into those apartments.

“The girl whose apartment we were in, she had no idea. Luckily she had an alarm, but she wasn’t doing any work on the apartment, even using any appliances. She was feeling sick and had a headache. Luckily it didn’t end as bad as it could.”

The safest bet is to install a carbon monoxide detector. They have a life of about 10 years, but need to have batteries changed twice a year, like a smoke detector.

It’s also a good idea, Turner said, to blow dust out of your detector with an air can. They will occasionally chirp when they need maintenance, but when their alarms sound, Turner said to call 911 right away and leave the building.

Creative heat sources

Some of the biggest carbon monoxide emitters and ignition sources for Flagstaff fires are unconventional heat sources.

“Carbon monoxide goes hand in hand with more unconventional methods of heating. We’ve seen people that maybe can’t afford to turn their furnaces on. I’ve been to calls where people have brought barbecue grills into their house to heat,” Sanders said. “I’ve had people that have turned on the oven in their house to release heat from that.”

Firefighters warn, from experience, that candles are not good heat sources, but they are open flames and common causes of structure fires.

Even space heaters can be dangerous. They need to be kept in places where they’re unlikely to fall or come in contact with flammable materials.

“I’ve been on a lot of fires because space heaters need space. You don’t want them touching flammable items. For a lot of people, it’s kind of a cleanliness issue or a space issue,” Turner said.

The hot face of a fallen heater, or a piece of paper or curtain landing on the device could easily ignite flames in your home, Turner added.

Overloaded circuits

Space heaters use a lot of energy. They easily overload circuits, causing the next most common winter incident FFD responds to: electrical fires.

“Sometimes people will run a long extension cord with a surge protector and then two or three space heaters. That’s super easy to overload those. Then you run the risk of electrical fires,” Sanders said. “We always caution people: If you’re going to use a space heater, make sure it’s in an area that will avoid combustible materials. Try and plug it directly into an outlet, and be cognizant not to overload a circuit. If you have a room with four outlets, don’t just put four space heaters in there.”

Christmas lights can also overload electrical circuits, despite that they pull much less energy than space heaters.

“If you’re not sure, consult a certified electrician. Make sure everything is OK and you’re not blowing a circuit over and over, just like a space heater,” Sanders said.

Turner also warns to trust your breakers. They’re designed to trip when overloaded, as a small safeguard against electrical fires.

Icy road



Fire engines don’t just respond to fires. EMS teams from FFD are often the first on the scene at major and minor crashes.

As temperatures plunge and snow creeps into the forecast, Sanders wants to remind people in the northland to avoid the roads whenever possible during inclement weather.

“We stress to people, if it’s not a necessary trip, please just stay home. Because when the roads are slick and icy and stuff, those are the busiest shifts for us, because we’re out running calls for minor accidents and serious accidents, rollovers," Sanders said. "That can be a really taxing time on resources, because we’re running call after call and it takes us a long time to get out there, too. Plus, to just respond to that stuff, we have to go out on the same slick roads. We have to get through embankments that they might have rolled their car down. So, they’re longer calls for us too.

"We beg of people to travel only when it’s absolutely necessary. If it’s not necessary, wait until the road is clear."

Environmental dangers

If you are involved in an accident, or get stuck in traffic due to sudden road closures, Sanders said preparedness is key.

He encourages everyone to stock their cars with a 24-hour survival kit.

“What would you need as a human to survive and be comfortable if you ran out of gas or got stuck in traffic? Warm clothing. Water. Food. Any medication you might need,” Sanders said. “It’s not uncommon here, the I-17 closing down for 12 hours or more with some regularity.”

More than just your car should be weather ready. As someone who has responded to calls where victims were hypothermic, Sanders stresses the importance of environmental awareness and the value of a good coat, gloves, hats and shoes.

“We go to a lot of calls for people that have been exposed to the cold for extended periods of time. We’ll run calls at the bars and stuff downtown where people have gone out for drinks and they don’t even have a jacket or anything with them,” Sanders said. “It does not take long to get hypothermia. If you look at the history of hypothermia calls, a lot of them don’t occur when it’s negative 15 degrees out in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A lot of them occur when it’s just kind of moderately cold and wet. People think, ‘Oh, I’ll just wear my T-shirt out.’”

Sanders said he’s also responded to calls when people have not survived hypothermia. In many cases the victims are without housing or didn’t have access to the proper weather gear.

If you know someone who is unhoused or needs access to warm blankets or garments, Sanders recommended having them visit local shelters including Sunshine Rescue Mission and Flagstaff Shelter Services.