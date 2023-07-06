The Flagstaff Fire Department (FFD) responded at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning to a fire reported on top of the mesa on Mars Hill.

Two units and a battalion chief from FFD responded, and according to a spokesperson for the department, U.S. Forest Service crews have also been working to contain the fire.

As of noon on Thursday, the fire was close to a quarter of an acre in size. Fire crews on scene said the flames are spreading at a slow rate of speed.

If the fire grows or the spread worsens, it’s likely more units will be called in to assist, an FFD spokesperson told the Arizona Daily Sun.