The Flagstaff Fire Department (FFD) responded at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning to a fire reported on top of the mesa on Mars Hill.
Two units and a battalion chief from FFD responded, and according to a spokesperson for the department, U.S. Forest Service crews have also been working to contain the fire.
As of noon on Thursday, the fire was close to a quarter of an acre in size. Fire crews on scene said the flames are spreading at a slow rate of speed.
If the fire grows or the spread worsens, it’s likely more units will be called in to assist, an FFD spokesperson told the Arizona Daily Sun.
Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.