Aaron Corbiere recalls a winter night when he took his father and 4-year-old daughter driving on Highway 180. A vicious snowstorm rolled in, and in no time his truck was stuck amid driving snow and heavy winds. Corbiere and his father worked to dig out the truck, desperate to get back home safe before the cold night set in.

That’s when they called Paul Sanders.

Paul Sanders is a captain at the Flagstaff Fire Department, and in Corbiere’s telling, a dedicated friend.

“We called Paul and he was at dinner, and he came to our aid and really saved us,” Corbiere said.

He is by no means the first, or last, person Sanders has saved from a dangerous situation.

In 2014, Sanders entered a house on fire on Cortland Boulevard. Crawling through the smoky darkness with 75 pounds of equipment strapped to his back, he spotted a woman laying face down in the apartment.

“I went left and as I came around from the living room and worked my way toward the kitchen, I saw the victim’s hand,” Sanders told the Daily Sun at the time.

He took hold of the woman’s torso and dragged her to safety and waiting paramedics. He had only been on the fire service for two years at that point.

Since then, Sanders has worked on the front lines of a major pandemic, and responded to countless calls for service.

Yet, according to Corbiere, the calls for help don’t necessarily stop when the firefighter is off duty.

“His phone rings off the hook, because Paul is the go-to call if anyone needs something or has a question. He’s always the first person to offer a helping hand,” Corbiere said.

He and Sanders have known each other since high school -- they faced off on opposite sides of the football field whenever Coconino High School played Flagstaff High.

Despite an early athletic rivalry, these days the two men are best friends -- which is why Corbiere recently published a GoFundMe in support of Sanders.

On March 13, Corbiere said, Sanders woke up with extreme shoulder and arm pain. On March 14 he suffered a cardiac event related to an infection that targeted one of the valves in his heart.

When Sanders went unresponsive, he had been on his way to the pharmacy after meeting a contractor on Corbiere’s behalf — doing a favor for a friend who was on vacation.

“That’s the kind of guy he is -- he’ll take care of everybody else first. He’s always pouring from an empty cup,” Corbiere said.

Cardiac events are among the leading causes of death for firefighters. While Sanders' condition does not appear to be linked to his duty at the fire service, it could mean he won’t be able to return to work for some time.

That’s one of the reasons why Corbiere started raising funds for his friend’s recovery.

“Paul’s not ever one to ask for help. He helps everybody,” he explained.

He said the fire captain hesitated at first, but eventually agreed to receive support.

The GoFundMe Corbiere ultimately published reads, “We are asking for financial assistance to help with medical bills and living expenses while Paul is off work recovering from this cardiac event. Anything that you can give will be greatly appreciated. Proceeds that are raised beyond the cost of living expenses and medical bills will be donated to charity.”

Sanders is still in recovery and just returned home from his most recent hospital stay. His GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-expenses-for-fire-captain-paul-sanders