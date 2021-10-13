Flagstaff Festival of Science presentation examines new possibilities of life in the solar system

Could life exist elsewhere within our solar system, and if it does, where would be the best place to start looking?

The most obvious solution is to look to Mars, our closest and most similar celestial neighbor. A new study at Northern Arizona University, however, asks the question: “What if we were to look a little further?”

In his presentation “Searching for Life in the Rivers and Lakes of the Outer Solar System” at this year‘s Flagstaff Festival of Science, Gerrick Lindberg talked about his research into what it takes for life to form and how this could occur in the outer reaches of our solar system.

With the project, Lindberg and his group are tackling the concept of life as we know it and reevaluating what the essential components of the formation of life are.

“Oftentimes when you hear this idea presented, it will be presented in Earth analogues … but I want to broaden this little a bit to think about how could other places in the solar system be a situation that we could also use to understand the formation of life," he said.

Traditionally, the essential components for the formation of life are thought to be energy, complex molecules and liquid, specifically liquid water.