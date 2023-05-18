As Americans find themselves increasingly divided on social and political issues, immersive art festivals could offer a gateway into and a path through difficult discussions and social discourse.

At least, that’s the idea behind ARTx: Art + Ideas Experience Arizona, a new festival that is set to launch in Flagstaff Thursday a week from now. The event will spread 14 grant-funded art projects across almost a dozen locations, mostly concentrated in downtown Flagstaff.

It invites locals and visitors to engage with challenging topics -- free of charge.

“ARTx is an art and ideas festival,” said Julie Sokol, the director of ARTx. "It’s meant to utilize art as a way to explore the social concerns of the community. All of the projects have some kind of social commentary, whether it’s about the cost of housing, habitat restoration, or fire ecology and flooding."

Sokol was hired by Creative Flagstaff in December to spearhead the planning of an immersive and innovative art and ideas festival. The initial seed money for ARTx came from the City of Flagstaff’s Beautification and Public Arts Commission. The concept was as ambitious as it was abstract, leaving room for Flagstaff’s art community to submit diverse proposals and possibly shape the pilot festival with their projects’ content.

People who attend ARTx might encounter art in traditional gallery spaces, but they’ll also be challenged by performance art and invited to participate in installations such as Bridges of Flagstaff, which was designed by a half-dozen collaborators. That particular piece will be set up on the county courthouse lawn, and will feature interactive and tactile elements.

“The real intention that has gelled for us is, yes, we’re presenting art, but it has the social commentary piece. The hope is that it will start conversations around challenging issues and explore what that looks like for Flagstaff through art experiences” Sokol said.

One of those experiences has artists meeting at places such as Momentum Aerial to practice elaborate routines. Two flower farmers are collecting wildflowers and nurturing plants in their organic gardens in order to use those blooms in a Friday night ARTx performance.

In Blooming from the Ashes, Forest Fire and Community Resilience, a group of creators will be marrying Western science and indigenous perspectives through dance, song and poetry in order to explore relationships between forests, fire and human beings.

Floral Farmers Kate Watters and Terri Schuett will be crafting living sculptures and a wedding worthy alter for Blooming, so the idea of marrying concepts takes on an almost literal meaning.

Blooming from the Ashes is “an exploration of the impacts of wildfire to Flagstaff,” according to Molly McCormick, the show’s producer.

By day McCormick is a plant ecologist, working as the program manager for the Southwest Fire Science Consortium — an organization with a mission to bring together forest science and land management practice through effective communication.

By night, McCormick is a dancer.

When the Orpheum Theater spills over with the smell of fresh cut flowers as ARTx opens, McCormick will be among the dancers on stage, and she’ll still be doing a kind of science communication.

“It’s been both really fun to bring the two sides of me together, and it’s also been complicated. I don’t often wear all of those hats at the same time,” McCormick said.

The show will be punctuated with spoken word elements and feature performances from an improvisational poet who, McCormick hopes, will compose a piece on the spot.

Between the poetry, the show aims to demonstrate first how ponderosa pine forests co-evolved with fire, then how they were managed by Indigenous people and ultimately impacted by colonization.

“We’re going to tell the story of ... the catastrophic wildfires that resulted from this broken relationship that happened during colonization, and the post-fire grief, which is kind of where many of us are right now, to this renewed kind of stewardship that weaves in all the knowledge and the science and indigenous perspectives in a way where we can live with the forest and with fire,” McCormick explained, adding that the show will involve modern dance and live music.

Because poles look a bit like trees, McCormick’s team will bring in aerial pole dancers to represent towering conifers and the human experience of forests.

Forest management is a topical issue in Flagstaff, and Sokol said that’s why it’s a perfect example of an ARTx project.

“This particular project really nailed it as far as being interdisciplinary,” Sokol said. “They’re working across floral installations, the Southwest Fire Science Consortium, aerial dance, music, singing. I mean, they literally hit all of the marks. It’s a huge social commentary about fire science and the flooding that has happened in Flagstaff and how we’re managing that moving forward.”

McCormick hopes the meditation on fire and forest ecology will hit home for Flagstaff residents who’ve just lived through an intense season of fire and flooding.

“I hope that it’s just helpful for them. I hope that they feel held in their community, and the whole goal is to build community and help people process a little bit,” said McCormick. “I’m not sure if we can ever have enough time to get together and process what’s happening with forest change and climate change and fires, but we hope that it’s healing in some way.”

The didactic show will be among the first elements on ARTx’s schedule, which will run from Thursday, May 25, through the following Saturday.

Installations will be set up on the county courthouse lawn, inside the historic Nackard Gallery, and at Liminal and the Murdoch Center in Flagstaff’s Southside. Artists will create in real-time in alleys in downtown Flagstaff, and an Urban Quilt Show will be spread out inside a number of local businesses.

A work-in-progress rock opera about the plight of the black-footed ferret will debut at Theatrikos. At the Coconino Center for the Arts, Indigenous activists and performers will present 90 minutes of performance art, spoken word, drag, dance and music in a cohesive piece of “resistance art.”

“Every single piece of ARTx is free. If there is something that needs an RSVP, it’s so that we can get a head count,” Sokol said.

Sokol added: "Everything is open to every age, but there are two pieces noted that have mature content. Otherwise, we’re trying to reduce any barriers to participation."

This inaugural ARTx festival is unlikely to be the last, she added.

“This year is really a demonstration event, so we’re keeping it as concentrated as possible. We’re already having conversations about what 2024 looks like throughout the city. We want to be bringing it to east side, Sunnyside, Southside and across all of Flagstaff. This year there are 11 experience locations,” Sokol said.