Flagstaff FD extinguishes small fire near Butler Avenue and Fourth Street

On Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m., the Flagstaff Fire Department responded to the wooded area near Butler Avenue and Fourth Street for a report of a wildfire, according to a press release. Crews on scene found about a quarter-acre fire burning on the ground and fire beginning to get into the trees due to the high winds at the time. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished before it was able to increase in size.
With dryer weather and high winds this time of the year the potential for active wildfire activity increases.
The FFD would like to remind the community that smoking in public places within the city limits including parks and open spaces is prohibited at this time.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.