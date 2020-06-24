Flagstaff farmers relying on CSAs during pandemic

“Initially it was just people who we knew or people who were friends of people we knew who were signing up, and then we started getting people and traffic to our website who were total strangers to us -- which is really exciting,” Eckert said.

It's been the same story at Roots Micro Farm, said farm manager Summer White.

White said that like many farms, they started off the summer with lower sales than normal, but that those have started to recover as they create alternative revenue streams.

White said in addition to modest growth in their CSA membership, they have also been expanding the variety of produce they can deliver to their members, from primarily providing microgreens to other kinds of produce.

Additionally, with many residents still social distancing and having extra free time on their hands, White said they are also expanding into helping customers start their own gardens.

Still, for farmers there are some real downsides to the lack of an in-person market.

For instance, Eckert said he suspects there are many customers who enjoy purchasing local produce but don’t want to commit to a CSA membership at a local farm.