The Flagstaff Family Food Center gave out 7,745 pounds of food this April -- the most it has ever distributed in a single month.

Last year, the organization shattered previous food distribution records, handing out more than 67,000 pounds of groceries to individuals and families in need in northern Arizona.

“It’s not just the highest April, it’s the highest number that we’ve ever experienced,” said Ethan Amos, executive director of the Flagstaff Family Food Center (FFFC). "Spring is normally a slower time. The summer is usually when things rev up. The fact that we’re sitting here in spring and have the highest number ever is quite significant, especially considering last year was our busiest year ever."

He added: "If that’s an indicator of what’s to come, we’re going to need a lot more food to be ready to feed these people.”

As FFFC labors to meet the sharp increase in demand, its biggest fundraiser is perhaps more critical than ever.

In May, the U.S. Postal Service hosts Stamp out Hunger. It's an annual food drive that has Americans giving thousands of pounds of food to local food banks across the country.

The premise is simple. Community members are invited to leave food in a bag or box under their mailbox, along with any outgoing letters or packages, to be picked up by their mail carrier. The mail carriers deliver the donations to a food bank.

In northern Arizona, that’s FFFC.

“The potential to get tons of food is just so realistic. The unfortunate part is that we can’t control when we get these fliers,” Amos said.

The fliers -- which describe the program and offer instructions for would-be donors to follow -- he mentioned are provided by the Postal Service. Each flier is stapled onto a food collection bag by FFFC volunteers and staff and returned to the post office. The bag-flier packets are then loaded onto mail trucks and distributed a few days prior to the big collection day.

This year, collection will start on Saturday, May 13.

According to Amos, the fliers arrived this week, and FFFC has to return them by Tuesday. In years past, he said, the nonprofit has had several weeks to organize a stapling effort.

The tight turnaround time has Amos worried. He said that’s because last year the event felt similarly rushed.

According to Amos, the Postal Service gives food banks about 40,000 fliers to staple and return. Last year, the team was able to return a fraction of those fliers before the deadline for a total of about 8,000.

As a result, the event brought in about 14,000 pounds of food instead of a historical average of about 40,000 pounds.

In an ordinary month, 14,000 pounds of food would keep food box distribution and service to partners like Flagstaff Shelter Services running smoothly.

Imagine how long 40,000 pounds could last.

“If we don’t get more than 20,000 pounds of food through this USPS food drive, I think I would be concerned about where our food will come from for the latter part of June and July,” Amos said. “If we get 40,000 pounds of food, we’re taken care of for three months. We’re going to have lots of fall food drives. This helps offset the pressure before we get there.”

In addition to filling a gap in time, Stamp out Hunger is by far the largest food drive for FFFC. Compared to the next largest event, Stuff the Bus in the fall, this spring push to fill the pantry is titanic.

“Stuff the Bus will get us up to almost 2,000 pounds of food. That’s a huge event for us because it also generates tons of financial giving. In addition to the food drives, the cans and the poundage of food -- which includes turkeys and holiday foods -- there’s sometimes upwards of $60,000 to $70,000 that comes in,” Amos said. “This USPS food drive, comparing food drive to food drive, it’s 10 times bigger than our [second]-biggest event.”

Amos said despite the rush to get fliers in mailboxes, he is grateful to the Postal Service.

“The drivers come say hi. They’re so happy to do this. One of them last year came and said, ‘We got a good one! We’ve got a good one!’ He gets out and there’s tons of food in there. They’re just as excited as we are,” Amos said.

Community members do not need to have a bag-flier packet to participate. According to Amos, anyone in Flagstaff can purchase canned goods or shelf-stable meal ingredients, and leave them under their mailbox on pickup day.

Still, he knows the fliers are a powerful vehicle for getting the word out, and people typically use the bags attached to their fliers. That’s why FFFC has purchased 50 staplers and issued call-outs on social media for volunteers willing to help spread the word.

“You can watch TV and staple and do 200 in an evening session. It does wonders for us,” Amos said.

Extra sets of helping hands will be needed on the big day, Friday, May 19, as well.

“I would say it takes 50 people from when we send out that flier to when a food can goes into the family pantry,” Amos added.

Volunteers interested in signing up for a two-hour shift unloading or sorting donations can visit www.hotfood.volunteerhub.com.