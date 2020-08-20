Flagstaff Family Food Center expands delivery to schools during increased need

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandy Moffitt and Tim Foster said they are still scared to go to the grocery store. Moffitt said she can’t catch COVID-19 or let anything happen to her because she needs to take care of her kids who rely on her.

“It’s a big deal to go to a store,” Moffitt said. “We’re scared to death.”

Moffitt is one of many people in and around the Flagstaff area who relied on the Flagstaff Family Food Center for their survival before the pandemic, and continues to rely on them today. Many people are continuing to experience financial instability as jobs remain scarce. Some people only need a little help and some need a lot, but regardless of the family's situation, the center tries to make sure the food is there when people need it.

The food center’s output has increased by 30% this year. Monica Foos, executive director of the center, said the center delivered 1.9 million pounds of food from January to August 2019 and 2.7 million pounds in 2020.

Part of the reason the center has been able to increase its food distribution is because of the new open-air mobile pantry locations. Hundreds of people like Moffitt have been going to the pick-up locations every week at Cromer Elementary School, Killip Elementary School, Leupp Elementary School and Highlands Fire District in Kachina Village.