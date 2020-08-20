Flagstaff Family Food Center expands delivery to schools during increased need

Sandy Moffitt and Tim Foster said they are still scared to go to the grocery store. Moffitt said she can’t catch COVID-19 or let anything happen to her because she needs to take care of her kids who rely on her.
“It’s a big deal to go to a store,” Moffitt said. “We’re scared to death.”
Moffitt is one of many people in and around the Flagstaff area who relied on the Flagstaff Family Food Center for their survival before the pandemic, and continues to rely on them today. Many people are continuing to experience financial instability as jobs remain scarce. Some people only need a little help and some need a lot, but regardless of the family's situation, the center tries to make sure the food is there when people need it.
The food center’s output has increased by 30% this year. Monica Foos, executive director of the center, said the center delivered 1.9 million pounds of food from January to August 2019 and 2.7 million pounds in 2020.
Part of the reason the center has been able to increase its food distribution is because of the new open-air mobile pantry locations. Hundreds of people like Moffitt have been going to the pick-up locations every week at Cromer Elementary School, Killip Elementary School, Leupp Elementary School and Highlands Fire District in Kachina Village.
The mobile pantries have helped the center expand its access to people in need by taking the food to where it is needed. Moffitt said she appreciated the open-air setting that reduced the possibility of catching the virus, in addition to getting food to help her family.
“Being at an elementary school helps because you know your food will get to children easier,” Foos said.
Foos said the pandemic has caused the center to fast-track some of their programs like the mobile pantries and home food delivery. The center continues to deliver food to the nearby reservations, local agencies and homeless shelters. The expansion has caused challenges, but looking back at the amount of food the center has been able to distribute, Foos was excited.
“In crisis, there can become opportunities,” Foos said.
She said the center was grateful for having the continued support of the U.S. National Guard to help avoid increasing their personnel costs as demand for food rises. Currently, the National Guard is set to remain stationed at the center until the end of September.
Foos said anyone who would like to help can consider volunteering or donating food during the holidays when their demand historically ramps up.
“The holidays will quickly be upon us,” Foos said.
Daryl Kaufmann, food delivery manager, has become a common face for people picking up food at the mobile pantry sites. The mask he wears during his work can’t hide his smile as he and his volunteers work beneath their pop-up awning to ensure people can take food back to their families at the end of the day.
“I love knowing when I go in there in the morning to load that truck, I can put a dent in it when I take off for the day, and the next morning I come back and there’s another truck full of food,” Kaufmann said. “It’s pretty awesome.”
He first started to volunteer with the center when COVID-19 began in March, and was quickly employed by the center to manage the mobile pantries. He keeps track of how many people come to each site and always brings a little bit more in case anybody new shows up.
Kaufmann said he gets about 100 cars every week at Leupp, 80 cars at Cromer and 100 at Killip. The Highlands Fire District location in Kachina Village is new to the mobile pantry delivery list, and they’re looking to get the word out to those in need in the area.
Last Tuesday at the Cromer delivery, people opened their trunks and had to make space for their food. Some had to move aside tire-changing kits and emergency blankets to make room for their food boxes.
The boxes are filled with donated milk, cheese, leafy green vegetables, succulent fruits and hearty breads. They even have what Kaufmann called the "extras" -- chips and sometimes desserts.
He appreciates the people who are willing to volunteer to provide for their community, and the good they’re able to accomplish.
“I’m retired, but I’m really proud to be a part of this, because it feels like we’re doing really good stuff here.” Kaufmann said.
Some clients at the mobile pantry site declined to comment, but they all voiced their appreciation as volunteers loaded up their cars -- or lawn mowers -- with food boxes.
“They’re lifesavers,” Moffitt said. “We appreciate them very much.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.