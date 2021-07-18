Flagstaff Family Food Center: 30 years of fighting hunger

Bread, onions, watermelon, meat, milk, eggs and so much more fill rack after rack in the warehouse space on the east side of Flagstaff.
It’s all there, and available, for individuals and families in need, and for the last three decades, it’s the organization that has meant the difference between a full belly and an empty one in the lives of thousands.
This year, the Flagstaff Family Food Center, Food Bank and Kitchen marks 30 years of serving the community.
Monica Foos, executive director, said, “For 30 years, the Flagstaff Family Food Center has relied on volunteers and supporters like you to keep our doors open 365 days a year for anyone in need, even during forest fires and a global pandemic. It was only with the support of the Flagstaff community that we were able to help thousands of families this past year, providing over 5 million meals to those in need in 2020.”
Five million meals in one year -- that’s a long way from the humble beginnings of opening a food center in the old Christmas Tree Restaurant at 1903 N. Second St., in Sunnyside, in 1991. What started out as an effort to serve a nutritious meal to the most insecure of residents has grown.
Now, with an annual budget of about $1 million, the FFFC not only serves hot meals, it also has a backdoor lunch program, a food box program, a food rescue program, a food for farms program, offers deliveries to anyone in need, gives non-profit agency food support, supplies mobile pantries across the community and even has a children’s literacy program. There are a total of 12 programs, and about 60 percent of the FFFC income comes from individual donations from the community.
For most of the organization’s life, its mission was to serve hot meals daily. But, in 2013, on news that the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance would close its Flagstaff plant, the FFFC board voted to acquire the struggling Northern Arizona Food Bank. From there, it took over local food rescue and food box distribution for St. Mary’s.
The organization continues to rely heavily on volunteers, said Carrie Henderson, development director at FFFC. It takes about 50 volunteers every day -- at both locations and out in the community -- to keep the operation running. Volunteers are always needed.
Food is received from St. Mary’s, deliveries from other food banks in the network, community food drives, and food rescues from local markets and restaurants. Volunteers help sort, box, distribute, cook, prepare the food for all of the organization’s programs. Waste is minimized. All food that doesn’t get used or traded to another food bank is fed to animals at local farms.
The COVID-19 pandemic proved challenging, with many families needing help they didn’t previously need, Henderson said.
“So many families were already living paycheck to paycheck before the pandemic, and after having their income disrupted during COVID, it will take them several months to get back on their feet,” Henderson said. “We saw an outpouring of support from the community in 2020, but we continue to need financial support as families rebuild after the pandemic.”
The goal is to continue delivering about 100,000 pounds of food a week and serving about 2,000 people a day, Henderson said.
“The community, for the last 30 years, has allowed us to keep our doors open 365 days a year to help feed people,” Henderson said. “Thank you.”
The work is never done, Foos said.
“We still need your help to make sure that no child, senior, or individual in our community goes without food this year,” she said. “We know there are still hundreds of people in need who we are not yet reaching. With your support, we can expand our Mobile Distribution program to new locations in 2021, including senior centers, rural communities, and underserved locations throughout Flagstaff.”
To volunteer, to donate or to learn more about the Flagstaff Family Food Center, visit www.hotfood.org, or call (928) 526-2211.