Flagstaff Family Food Center: 30 years of fighting hunger

Bread, onions, watermelon, meat, milk, eggs and so much more fill rack after rack in the warehouse space on the east side of Flagstaff.

It’s all there, and available, for individuals and families in need, and for the last three decades, it’s the organization that has meant the difference between a full belly and an empty one in the lives of thousands.

This year, the Flagstaff Family Food Center, Food Bank and Kitchen marks 30 years of serving the community.

Monica Foos, executive director, said, “For 30 years, the Flagstaff Family Food Center has relied on volunteers and supporters like you to keep our doors open 365 days a year for anyone in need, even during forest fires and a global pandemic. It was only with the support of the Flagstaff community that we were able to help thousands of families this past year, providing over 5 million meals to those in need in 2020.”

Five million meals in one year -- that’s a long way from the humble beginnings of opening a food center in the old Christmas Tree Restaurant at 1903 N. Second St., in Sunnyside, in 1991. What started out as an effort to serve a nutritious meal to the most insecure of residents has grown.