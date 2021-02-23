Flagstaff Family Care Clinic vaccinates remaining senior patients

“I have Dr. [Michelle] Doroz here, so that’s why I came,” Mary said, admitting that at first, she was hesitant to get the vaccine. “But now I feel like I’ll be safer. I want to get it while I can. I’ve been with medical staff here for 10 years and I trust them completely.”

Now that the clinic’s 65 and older group is complete, vaccinations have expanded to its high-risk patients, such as diabetics and those with heart failure, and to the people who live with them. Following this group, if the clinic is allocated additional vaccines from the county, Wade said it will open to the essential workers in the Phase 1b category.

Because of the speed at which the clinic was able to get through its vulnerable patients, she said she would recommend that other practices consider a similar prioritization within those they plan to vaccinate.

“You’ve got to set goals. When you’re just willy-nilly all over, there are people that are getting missed,” Wade said. “Our belief is that primary care takes care of their patients and this is part of it. We do MMRs for measles, we do chicken pox, we do children’s vaccines, why would we not be responsible for our adult vaccines, as well?”