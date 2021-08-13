Flagstaff engages in name calling: Flagstaffians? Flagstaffers? Flagites? None of the above?

Many pressing issues weigh heavily on people’s mind these days in Flagstaff, not the least of which is COVID-19’s delta variant comeback, the ongoing drought, fire and flooding threats, as well as the usual barrage of municipal squabbles that inevitably pop up in whack-a-mole fashion.
Add one more to the list, a terribly important matter that goes to the very heart of the city’s identity and, thus, requires immediate attention:
What is Flagstaff’s demonym?
You know, like, what should we call ourselves when speaking as a civic collective?
The subject, debated for decades, has arisen once more after several recent references to “Flagstaffians” have appeared in the Arizona Daily Sun. One loyal reader, James I. Bowie, Northern Arizona University sociologist, sent a missive objecting to the label.
He wrote:
“When I came to Flagstaff 20 years ago to work at NAU's Social Research Laboratory … my first assignment was to write a report on a survey of Flagstaff citizens that we did on behalf of the City of Flagstaff. After writing ‘Flagstaff citizens’ a dozen times, I asked my contact at the City, ‘Hey, what are people in Flagstaff called?’ She said that there was no accepted term, and that I was not allowed to use one in the report… ‘Flagstaffian’ just rubs me the wrong way. I prefer ‘Flagstaffer.’ Apparently in the old days some people used to say ‘Flagite.’”
Perhaps it’s time to settle the issue for good. Perhaps, in these days of division, people can strike a civic consensus and put this naming quandary to rest.
Great cities, big and small, are known for their demonyms; it shows a sense of place, a feeling of solidarity and bonhomie. Folks don’t just live in Chicago, after all, they are Chicagoans. Ditto, Bostonians and Phoenicians and (Los) Angelinos.
Even that thriving metropolis just down Interstate 40 reportedly has agreed to call its populace Winslowans. Heck, Winslow already stole Flagstaff’s fame in that famous Eagles tune, even after songwriter Jackson Browne confirmed he actually was standing on the corner of East Route 66 and Switzer Canyon Drive at that hot dog joint when the girl in the flatbed Ford drove by. (A controversy to be addressed at another time, per chance?) Should we let Winslowans get a leg up on us in the demonym category, as well?
Or maybe not. Maybe people here are too sophisticated — or just plain too busy — to fall back on cutesy sobriquets. Maybe that nameless city bureaucrat Bowie cited had it right all along and we should stick to the prosaic, yet entirely accurate, “Flagstaff residents.”
This is not for a local newspaper to decide. The Daily Sun, after all, is a community conduit. We reflect, not mandate, an array of opinions in our pages.
So, in a moment, a dozen notable Flagstaff residents will weigh in on their preferred demonym, and readers will be directed to an online poll on the paper’s website. But first, it might be constructive to look backward at previous attempts to settle the naming brouhaha.
Perusing the archives, it seems the first use of “Flagstaffians” in print came on May 6, 1897, in the Flagstaff Sun-Democrat. The first time “Flagstaffians” appeared under the hallowed byline of legendary Daily Sun publisher Platt Cline was Sept. 4, 1951, in a column about Flagstaff’s population figure rising from 6,771 to 7,684 after a tussle with the U.S. Census Bureau.
By 1959, “Flagstaffians” already stirred up controversy, apparently. Columnist Lee DeWayne wrote, “Darned if I can figure out what you call people from Flagstaff and still not get them mad at you.”
In 1996, the Daily Sun tackled the daunting task of polling residents on a demonym, the implied impetus being that city editor J. Leon Keith couldn’t fit “Flagstaff Residents” in a one-column headline. Residents were asked to check a box and clip and mail in — a pre-digital era, folks — a ballot, which included not just “Flagstaffians” and “Flagsters” but gems such as “Flaggies,” “Flaggards,” “Flagsicles”, “Flagerinos.” There also was a box marked: “Stick with ‘Flagstaff residents.’”
The winner: “‘Flagstaff residents’ by a solid margin,” the Daily Sun reported, with Keith lamenting in print, “I just find it sad that we’re stuck with a long, drab, less-than-creative name.”
But demonyms die hard, apparently. And some people in town people have kept using “Flagstaffians” and “Flagsters” over the years.
So now we turn to the experts, longtime residents and leading civic figures alike, for their hot takes. Let’s start at the top.
Mayor Paul Deasy's choice: “Flagstaffians.”
On that, and maybe that alone, Deasy is in agreement with former Mayor Coral Evans, who was born and raised here.
“I consider myself a Flagstaffian,” Evans said. “My campaign manager, Katherine Yelle, and I used to debate this. She said we were Flagstonians.”
Also on the “Flagstaffians” bandwagon: Dawn Tucker, executive director of the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. A native of Flagstaff, Tucker said, “I’ve never heard anything but “Flagstaffian" and I grew up here, so that’s my strong vote. But I’m not terribly picky.”
Likewise, count Babbitt Ranches President and General Manager Billy Cordasco in the “Flagstaffians” camp.
Civic elder Nat White, a resident for 52 years and retired astronomer at Lowell Observatory, is somewhat partial to the nickname.
He said, “Depends on the context, but I have used Flagstaffians and Flagsters.” But then he cautioned, “New generations and subcultures develop new names.”
True. David Engelthaler, director of TGen North, the Translational Genomics Research Institute, is hoping to promote a demonym previously unuttered in this college town: “Flagjacks.”
He explains: “I refer to Flagstaff as ‘the shining city on Arizona's hill,’ and I call those that live here lucky. Too bad the community doesn't have a better relationship with NAU, because I think a shared community should have a shared demonym, like Flagjacks — maybe we can work towards that.”
That might be a big ask, given the sometimes testy town-and-gown relationship here. So, Engelthaler provided a safer choice: “Flaggers.”
Rose Toehe, coordinator for Indigenous Initiatives for the City of Flagstaff, said she has no preference, but spoke with “a very small group of indigenous individuals,” and the consensus was “Flagstaffians.”
Before Flagstaff became Flagstaff, of course, Navajo peoples have called the area Kinłani or Kinłání Dookʼoʼoosłííd Biyaagi. “Kinlani means ‘many buildings,’ the other meaning is ‘many buildings beneath the mountain with the brilliant reflection of the snow that never melts.’”
Native American activist Darrell Marks, also Indigenous academic advisor at Flagstaff High School, said that he and the Dine people he knows in town simply say they live in Flagstaff. But he added that, with some people, there are gradations of name signaling.
“I have heard some of our Spanish-speaking relatives state that if they were originally from Flagstaff as Flagstonians and those that moved here as Flagstaffians,” Marks said.
If that’s the case, then in recent years, Flagstaffians certainly would outnumber Flagstonians. Count local restaurateur John Conley (Salsa Brava, Fat Olives) in the Flagstonian camp, though he also uses the name “Flagstaffer” to outsiders. Historian Susannah Carney picked "Flagstaffer" because "It's easy to pronounce and has a clean sound to it."
Then there are those who are down on demonyms, some saying it is beneath our civic dignity, some just don’t care or feel that “Flagstaff residents” is elegant in its simplicity. One or two even expressed disdain with the issue, reacting not unlike that famous “Mean Girls” meme: “Stop trying to make ‘Flagstaffian’ happen. It’s not going to happen.”
“I really like ‘us Flagstaff folk;’ I've probably used it at least a dozen times on Facebook posts, most recently about our June 19th group run near Winona,” said Neil Weintraub, retired archeologist with the Kaibab National Forest and honcho at the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association.
Julie Pastrick, CEO of the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, dismissed all the demonyms: “I usually just say, ‘Locals in Flag.’”
But nobody contacted seemed overly worked up about this issue. So, in that humorous vein, maybe it’s fitting to finish with 91-year-old Bob Bowser, who holds court every day at the Starbucks on East Route 66.
Bowser’s vote: “Flagellant.”