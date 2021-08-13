Flagstaff engages in name calling: Flagstaffians? Flagstaffers? Flagites? None of the above?

Perhaps it’s time to settle the issue for good. Perhaps, in these days of division, people can strike a civic consensus and put this naming quandary to rest.

Great cities, big and small, are known for their demonyms; it shows a sense of place, a feeling of solidarity and bonhomie. Folks don’t just live in Chicago, after all, they are Chicagoans. Ditto, Bostonians and Phoenicians and (Los) Angelinos.

Even that thriving metropolis just down Interstate 40 reportedly has agreed to call its populace Winslowans. Heck, Winslow already stole Flagstaff’s fame in that famous Eagles tune, even after songwriter Jackson Browne confirmed he actually was standing on the corner of East Route 66 and Switzer Canyon Drive at that hot dog joint when the girl in the flatbed Ford drove by. (A controversy to be addressed at another time, per chance?) Should we let Winslowans get a leg up on us in the demonym category, as well?

Or maybe not. Maybe people here are too sophisticated — or just plain too busy — to fall back on cutesy sobriquets. Maybe that nameless city bureaucrat Bowie cited had it right all along and we should stick to the prosaic, yet entirely accurate, “Flagstaff residents.”