Flagstaff Emergency Physicians to expand to Verde Valley

Effective Jan. 15, Flagstaff Emergency Physicians (FEP) will be expanding its role within Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Verde Valley locations as the healthcare organization works to standardize care among its various campuses and avoid outsourcing physicians.

“What we are really looking at is who is best equipped to deliver the level of care we need for the system,” said Josh Tinkle, NAH chief operating officer, in a statement. “Quality care is our priority and to ensure that type of care is being provided across NAH, we have engaged FEP to expand their model for delivering high quality Emergency Department care. We want that same model replicated at our other emergency locations.”

Flagstaff Medical Center has partnered with FEP since 1975, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when emergency department volumes were higher, FEP providers covered shifts in the Verde Valley Medical Center’s emergency department. NAH officials say this new, more official partnership will expand the same care from FMC’s Level I Trauma Center, which sees more trauma cases more frequently, to the Verde Valley through FEP providers.

“One thing that is important in medicine is learning from the frequency of what you do and knowing what to recognize. Level I Trauma physicians have a lot more experience coming from a busier ER,” said Dr. Derek Feuquay, FMC chief medical officer.

