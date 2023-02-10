“What kind of world will we leave our youth?”

It’s the question that will be posed by an upcoming art installation being planned by Flagstaff artists and educators. The installation will be set up at the same time as a climate change teach-in scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at the du Bois Center on the Northern Arizona University campus.

As planned, the community will participate in the Inside Out Project by creating the art installation.

The Inside Out Project was launched by French artist JR after he was awarded the TED Prize in 2011. Since that time, nearly 500,000 people across 148 countries have participated in the event, creating more than 2,000 actions and installations similar to the one coming to Flagstaff.

As the “largest global participatory art project,” individuals and communities around the world have participated in the Inside Out Project by leading group actions that revolve around a range of topics, including “diversity, community, feminism, racism, climate change, education, children’s rights and art.”

The general format of the projects involves taking portraits of local people impacted by the topic of concern, then printing these portraits onto large posters that are wheat-pasted in public view.

For the action coming to Flagstaff, “the plan is to place approximately 360 headshots of students, faculty, staff and community members on the sidewalks outside the entrance of the du Bois Center just before or during this year’s climate change teach-in,” said project collaborator Bob Neustadt, who is a professor at NAU and celebrated local artist.

He is working alongside local artist Shawn Skabelund to plan and produce the art installation. The portraits will remain in place for approximately two weeks before being removed.

“This preponderance of large photos grouped together outside of du Bois will make an impactful sight,” Neustadt said, one that he hopes will “reframe” the conversation about climate change to a dialogue that considers the impact on current and future generations.

“In order to do this, we have to have 360 conversations about climate change with people,” Neustadt added.

Dialogue will also be the focus of the climate change teach-in scheduled for the same day, said Nora Timmerman, professor in NAU’s sustainable communities program. Timmerman is part of a team of students, faculty and staff organizing the teach-in, which will build upon a similar program organized last year.

“Last year we had more than 300 people,” Timmerman said. “This year we already have almost 500 people that are planning to join.”

The teach-in will be a daylong event, she said, and will be comprised of a keynote session as well as smaller group discussions on a range of topics such as wildfire, climate migration, grief and anxiety.

There will also be more “experiential” opportunities, Timmerman said, such as ongoing collaborative art pieces.

The day will also likely offer live music.

“Somebody attending will have a menu of different things that they could go to,” Timmerman said. “They could choose to go to an art session, or they could choose to go to a dialogue, and then everyone will come together for a few key events.”

As a whole, the teach-in should offer an avenue into conversations about climate change that may not be available elsewhere, Timmerman said, with the goal being to “bring people together that don’t normally get the chance to talk to one another.”

“When [climate change discussions] happen at the university, they’re siloed within a particular class within a particular discipline,” Timmerman said. “Or when they happen outside of the university, they’re happening in individuals’ homes, as they’re reading the news, watching the news, in small groups of people. I think that what the teach-in offers is an opportunity to have a very deep and meaningful conversation that crosses a lot of boundaries that we don’t often get the opportunity to cross. We’re crossing disciplinary boundaries. We’re crossing student, faculty, staff and community member boundaries.”