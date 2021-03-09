Flagstaff Eagles girls hoops start strong, finish stronger in state tournament first-round win over ALA-QC

Hard to think a team could do better than hitting five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, but the Flagstaff Eagles girls hoops team did with a dominant fourth quarter to beat American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek in the opening round of the 4A Conference state tournament.
Sixth-seeded Flagstaff opened the final quarter on a 12-0 outburst and eventually turned a 15-point lead into a 71-39 blowout over the 11th-seeded Patriots Tuesday night at the War Memorial Gymnasium.
"Tonight was good in terms of the fact that we didn't quit playing," Eagles head coach Tyrone Johnson said. "We didn't quit playing when they got a little run and put together a nice little stretch in the fourth quarter. We sustained it and then we were able to come out in the fourth quarter and finish it off. ... We had good energy and I like that."
Gracelyn Nez led the Eagles with 25 points and she drained three 3s as part of Flagstaff's strong performance from deep in hitting 10 total from distance. Melinda Calnimptewa had a solid day, going for 16 points including four made 3s -- two in the first and two in the fourth quarter to help pace the Eagles' best quarters of the game.
The Eagles started hot, fizzled a bit, and got hot again.
The first quarter opened with a 3-pointer by ALA-QC that Nez answered with a banked-in trey from the top of the arc on the next possession. A layup by the Patriots came next, only for the Eagles to keeping the 3s coming when Sage Begay hit one off an inside-out feed from Breonna Curtis.
The Eagles rattled off a bucket on a fast break by Calnimptewa and then a 3-pointer also by Calnimptewa to take an early 11-5 lead, forcing a quick timeout by the Patriots just over three minutes in.
ALA-QC kept it tight the rest of the first as the Eagles ended the opening quarter with a eight-point lead at 24-16.
The lead steadily grew in the second when Flagstaff opened on an 12-4 run to take a 34-20 lead behind transition scores and a few solid half-court scores. The Eagles led by 39-23 entering halftime.
ALA-QC then started making things a little uncomfortable for the Eagles. A few times in the third the Patriots caught the Eagles off missed 3s, leading to long boards and quick transition buckets as the Flagstaff lead narrowed to 11 with about a minute left in the third.
Flagstaff answered the ALA-QC push when Nez and Jasmynn Tsosie hit back-to-back layups to push it back up to 16.
Then the fourth quarter happened and the Eagles put away any thought of a comeback.
Curtis scored inside to get the fourth rolling. Then, Calnimptewa hit a quick 3-pointer after she picked off a pass and pushed it ahead to a teammate who kicked the ball back to her for an open trey. Nez then scored off a clean baseline out-of-bounds set, and then Calnimptewa again hit from deep.
Nez capped off the 12-0 run with a transition layup to put the Eagles up 62-35 at the 5:31 mark of the fourth.
Bottling up Brown
Now comes a big challenge for the Eagles.
Flagstaff gets No. 3-seeded Sahuaro, which beat 12th-seeded Thunderbird 58-43 Tuesday in Tucson at Sahuaro. The Sahuaro Cougars are led by four-year starter Alyssa Brown, who is averaging 31.1 points per game this season plus 8.9 boards, 3.8 steals and 1.9 blocks this season.
The 6-foot-1 senior forward, who is committed to play at UNLV, has scored over 2,500 career points during her dominant four seasons with Sahuaro, and she as a career 24.9 per game scoring clip after hitting the 20-point per game mark her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Safe to assume stopping Brown will be easier said than done on Friday.
"You understand what she may be able to do and what she may be able to get, but at the same time you know that she laces them up the same way as everybody else," Johnson said. "If we can throw some stuff at her and really make her work for hers, that's going to be good. But the key is not letting anybody else have career nights. We can't let somebody else join her and have a career night. ... If we can keep her under 20 and really maintain the rest of the crew, then I think we got a shot."
Up next
The Eagles will tip off against Sahuaro in Tucson at 7 p.m.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.