Flagstaff Eagles advance to state tourney finals with home win over Shadow Mountain

The Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team defeated the Shadow Mountain Matadors at home Thursday, 56-34, to advance to the 4A Conference state tournament title round, where they will face second-seeded Salpointe Catholic on Monday.

The Eagles entered the semifinals as the fifth seed and used their stifling defense to secure a spot in the finals for the first time in eight semifinal appearances across head coach Tyrone Johnson's time at the helm. With the victory, Flagstaff reached its first state championship game since 1992