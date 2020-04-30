Flagstaff distillery brews hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital

In early April, Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation had six bottles of hand sanitizer to share between its thousand medical workers spread between three clinics in Tuba City, Page and Flagstaff.
The federal government was unable to provide the needed medical supplies to the healthcare provider. The hospital’s regular supplier said it was backlogged with orders, and said the hospital would not be getting hand sanitizer anytime soon. At the time, the Navajo Nation president and vice president had gone into self-quarantine as the nation tried to manage 558 confirmed cases with 22 confirmed deaths. Medical administrators knew their workers were one day away from having no hand sanitizer at any of their locations.
But thanks to the co-owners of Canyon Diablo’s Spirits and Distillery in Flagstaff, that didn’t happen. The owners of the distillery navigated the Navajo Nation curfew, federal guidelines and the threat of the coronavirus to ensure the hospital received the distillery’s locally made hand sanitizer.
“It couldn’t have happened soon enough. For us, it was just perfect timing,” said TJ Riggs, director of program development at the hospital.
The coronavirus continues to spread on the Navajo Nation; as of April 28 there has been 1,873 positive cases and 60 confirmed deaths. The Tuba City hospital said it plans to continue to their relationship with Canyon Diablo.
“They are really a phenomenal group of people,” Riggs said. “We couldn’t be happier to have the newfound friendships and to continue to utilize the vendor.”
But it wasn’t an easy process for the distillery to go from distilling whiskey and gin to making sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic. The process required loosening of federal regulations on hand sanitizer production, financing from an east coast cancer nonprofit and an entirely different approach to creating alcohol for cleaning rather than consumption, said Randy Ahern, one of the co-owners of Canyon Diablo.
“It’s something new and interesting, that’s for sure. We don’t mind changing over,” Ahern said. “We’re glad to help too. The more we can do, the sooner we can get [this pandemic] done with.”
Unlikely partners
The Cancer Support Community helped push for a cancer treatment center in the Tuba City Hospital, but once the coronavirus began to impact large swaths of the Navajo Nation population, the group decided to help support the healthcare corporation financially.
Brandy Tomhave, a contracted federal lobbiest for the Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation based out of Maryland, decided to make the call to local distilleries after she learned the Tuba City supply was running low and the federal government's supply of hand sanitizer wasn’t going to come through. She said members of the government she spoke with expressed sympathy at the plight of the Navajo people, but for her that wasn’t enough.
“Sympathy is not going to help the Navajo protect their families from this pandemic,” Tomhave said.
So she took matters into her own hands, calling Canyon Diablo co-owners Ahern, Joe Pendergast and Dana Kanzler, who were interested in her proposal while business had virtually halted. The state’s stay-at-home order had caused the normal bars, restaurants and liquor stores across Arizona to stop ordering.
But the Federal Drug Administration and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau had regulations on liquor licenses and hand sanitizer creation that prevented the distillery from immediately creating sanitizer. The normal regulations include things like posting the hand sanitizer ingredients on the bottle and having the proper labeling in order to be bought and sold.
Another major difference between spirits and hand sanitizer is sanitizer alcohol must be denatured, Ahern said. Denaturing is the process of making an alcohol taste virtually undrinkable to prevent people and children from trying to ingest it.
In addition, hand sanitizers require a higher alcohol content — Canyon Diablo’s hand sanitizer contains 80% — whereas normal spirits contain much less.
Even though Canyon Diablo has made a few batches now, many of the ingredients and bottles are still difficult to come by. Canyon Diablo has often been limited to creating one batch per week, and the quantity has ranged from 20 to 50 gallons.
“Trying to get bottles are almost impossible because all bottle suppliers are out, particularly the popular suppliers,” Ahern said. “We can get smaller quantities here and there if we are hunting and searching for a few different sizes. It’s been a little bit of labor.”
But despite the difficulty, Ahern said the prospect keeps them busy and in business for the time being, and they’re happy to help people Ahern considers neighbors. The Tuba City hospital also has satellite locations in Page and the Sacred Peaks facility in Flagstaff, which are also receiving Canyon Diablo hand sanitizer.
At this time, the owners are continuing their partnership with the Tuba City hospital, and are considering providing their sanitizer to other medical providers and first responders in northern Arizona.
“It feels really important,” Ahern said. “They’re our neighbors. It’s something for us to do what we can.”
Aurelia Yazzie, spokeswoman for the Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation, said they have gotten many donations from businesses and communities. The corporation is continuing to ask funding, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies. Donations can be managed through the Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation’s webpage created for coronavirus donations.
“In some instances we get special requests to get pictures of the providers and healthcare workers utilizing the donations. We’ll do that,” Yazzie said. “Flagstaff can continue to help us here.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.