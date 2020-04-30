Flagstaff distillery brews hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital

“Trying to get bottles are almost impossible because all bottle suppliers are out, particularly the popular suppliers,” Ahern said. “We can get smaller quantities here and there if we are hunting and searching for a few different sizes. It’s been a little bit of labor.”

But despite the difficulty, Ahern said the prospect keeps them busy and in business for the time being, and they’re happy to help people Ahern considers neighbors. The Tuba City hospital also has satellite locations in Page and the Sacred Peaks facility in Flagstaff, which are also receiving Canyon Diablo hand sanitizer.

At this time, the owners are continuing their partnership with the Tuba City hospital, and are considering providing their sanitizer to other medical providers and first responders in northern Arizona.

“It feels really important,” Ahern said. “They’re our neighbors. It’s something for us to do what we can.”

Aurelia Yazzie, spokeswoman for the Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation, said they have gotten many donations from businesses and communities. The corporation is continuing to ask funding, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies. Donations can be managed through the Tuba City Regional Healthcare Corporation’s webpage created for coronavirus donations.

“In some instances we get special requests to get pictures of the providers and healthcare workers utilizing the donations. We’ll do that,” Yazzie said. “Flagstaff can continue to help us here.”

