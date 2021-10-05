Flagstaff defeats Coconino, 3-1, in city rivalry volleyball match

The No. 8 Flagstaff Eagles volleyball team (7-2, 4-1 Grand Canyon) defended home court Tuesday against the crosstown rival No. 29 Coconino Panthers (3-7, 3-3 Grand Canyon) at Flagstaff High School, winning 3-1.
Eagles coach Beth Haglin said the victory was a result of her team's improvement in recent weeks. A skilled team, the Eagles had not played quite up to expectations in some of their matches early in the season. When they were clicking Tuesday, Haglin was impressed with the effort.
Freshman Macie Moseng said it simply felt good to win over a major rival.
“It was intimidating at first because there were so many people and just the whole atmosphere, but it was really fun to play and I’m glad we won,” she said.
Flagstaff, ranked No. 8 in the 4A Conference as of Wednesday and owners of a 4-1 Grand Canyon Region record, jumped out to a quick lead to start the match. The Eagles and Panthers traded points to a 4-4 tie in the first set. From there, Flagstaff won nine consecutive points behind solid serving from Moseng to go up 13-4.
Moseng said she could feel the momentum start to swing in Flagstaff’s way from that point.
“It just feels like your team gets really on a vibe and things are going well,” she said.
In her first crosstown rivalry match against Coconino, with Flagstaff’s War Memorial Gymnasium packed with both home and visiting fans, Moseng admitted she was nervous at first. But after the opening serve, she settled down significantly.
“I had a talk with my teammates and they cheered me up saying I was going to do great, and that really helped my confidence,” Moseng said.
Her solid play, along with excellent kills from the Eagles’ hitters, allowed Flagstaff to take the first set with ease, 25-7.
“There were some freshman moments and some nerve moments that she had, I think,” Haglin said of Moseng’s play. “But as a whole I think she came in and was pretty composed with her setting, and she played well defensively. And then on her hitting, she made some mistakes, but I think she was nervous, and overall I was pretty happy with it.”
The second set was not so easy. The teams traded points nearly the first half of the set, and were tied at 9-9. Coconino’s defense played much scrappier, and its block was more effective against Flagstaff’s group of solid hitters.
The 29th-ranked Panthers made far less unforced errors and held on against a team that had beaten them soundly just a set before. Even still, the score was tied at 23-23, and two points would swing the set either way.
Flagstaff served into the net to trail 24-23, and a Coconino kill made gave the visitors a 25-23 victory in the second stanza to tie the match score at 1-1.
“They weren’t as aggressive on defense and didn’t play as well as a unit. I tried to make some substitutions at the end there, but it didn’t go our way,” Haglin said.
The Eagles got back on track in the third game. While Coconino still made fewer errors than the first set, Flagstaff’s kills were efficient. The Eagles held a steady lead throughout the set, and pulled away near the end to win it 25-19 and take a 2-1 lead.
Then, seemingly back on track, Flagstaff played tremendous volleyball to take a big lead in the fourth. The Eagles got up 21-9 before Coconino won four consecutive points to trim the lead to 21-13, but Flagstaff -- behind solid offensive play -- won it 25-13 and claimed the match victory.
“I feel like as a whole, everyone’s playing better. We’re making defensive adjustments well. I think in the beginning, something would happen and we wouldn’t make those adjustments. So I think they’re dealing with adversity better,” Haglin said.
Coconino moved to 3-3 in the Grand Canyon Region standings with the loss.