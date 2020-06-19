Flagstaff DACA recipients celebrate Supreme Court decision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Omar Gomez and Maria Lopez were beaming as they described the news they received Thursday morning, sharing the details with an almost breathless excitement.

Just five hours after he went to sleep, Gomez said he roused to a text from his brother that had a headline about the U.S. Supreme Court’s latest decision.

Now years after President Donald Trump announced in 2017 that he would rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which protects people who might have entered the country illegally as children, the Supreme Court rejected the action that would affect Dreamers such as Gomez, Lopez and more than 650,000 others nationwide.

“As soon as I got that text, I was so happy and so relieved I just couldn’t go back to sleep,” Gomez said. “I was lying in bed the whole time just thinking, 'Wow. This actually happened. I really was not expecting this.'”

Lopez similarly woke up to the good news in the form of mobile alerts from the Dreamers advocacy groups she follows.

“I think we were all expecting the worst, to be honest, so it was pretty shocking,” she said. “This is not what I expected, but I’m so happy about it.”