Flagstaff couple looking for local kidney donor

Steph Beck has made looking for a donated kidney for her husband, Steve, her full-time job.

The Becks have lived in Flagstaff for three years now. They were high school sweethearts, Steph said, and will be celebrating their 46th anniversary in May. Steve has held a variety of jobs throughout his career, with his last position before retirement being 12 years at a Trader Joe’s.

Steve has had polycystic kidney disease (PKD), a progressive condition, for about 20 years now. He’s “getting close” to needing dialysis, Steph said, and they are trying to find a donor before then.

His kidney function is currently at 14%, she said, and the threshold his doctors are considering for dialysis is 9%.

He was accepted to the wait list for a cadaver donor on April 13, but since the beginning of the year, the entire family has been posting on social media platforms like Facebook, NextDoor and Instagram to see if they can find someone willing to be a living donor.

They took the online approach because “it’s the easiest way to meet people and get the word out,” Steph said.

“It’s just trying to get the information out is the most critical thing right now,” she said. “It’s sort of become a full-time job for me, doing this, because we’re both retired. It’s become a full-time job, just trying to get the word out to get him a kidney.”

Steph said she and the couple’s two sons had tested to be donors but were ineligible.

Their hope is to find as many potential donors as possible, because there are so many factors involved in finding a match. Factors the screenings look for include blood type, antibodies and size (while kidneys are usually the size of a person’s fist, people of different sizes might not end up being a match).

“There’s a lot involved,” Steph said. “...They’re pretty rigorous. They have to go through testing of the donors, they do a CAT scan, they test their blood for antibodies, and they monitor their heart and make sure they’re totally fine and capable of going through surgery.”

The process is all done through the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix -- which Steph noted they were “fortunate” to have so close. It also has a donor match program that coordinates donations to others in need if the candidate you’re signing up for ends up not being the right match.

Because of HIPAA, the Becks don’t know for sure how many people have signed up to see if they’re a match for Steve, but from friends and family who have tried, they know there are multiple.

The process has been “pretty intense, emotional,” Steph said. “You’re not asking somebody if you can borrow their truck for the weekend. It’s a big ask asking somebody for a body part, but you just have to get over that, keep plugging away at it.”

Potential donor

One potential donor is Kelly Walker, an online tutor and Flagstaff resident. She saw one of the Becks’ posts on NextDoor as she was looking for gardening tips and decided to give it a shot.

“I was thinking, ‘Wow, this really stinks,’” she said of seeing the post.

She added: “It’s not impossible for me to consider this gift and I thought, 'Well, if I can do something for Steve, he’s a really great guy and he’s 62 with this nice busy life…and then all this happens.' It’s not fair at all. I just think, 'Well, maybe I could help with that and at the very least get the word out.'”

This wasn't Walker's first time considering kidney donation, she said.

Her mother is a registered nurse and her father is an engineer, she said, and she had been through the application process many years before for a high school classmate. Though she didn’t end up being a match with him, he was able to find a different donor and the experience put the procedure in the back of her mind as a possibility.

“Medical science was always like a really cool thing in our household growing up and it had been in conversations over the years like … 'You probably should helps somebody this way.' So I thought, 'I’ll do the questionnaire, what’s it going to hurt?'" she said.

She submitted the questionnaire, which she said took about 10 minutes, then told her husband what she was considering.

“[He was] like, ‘OK, you did what now?'" she said. “'Here’s the post and I filled out this thing, so I might, if I match, donate a kidney,' and he’s like, 'Alright, I thought you were going to garden.’ At first, he was a little worried, [because] this is not something you normally go do.”

Her family is "really excited," though, she added.

Walker and her husband met the Becks for dinner one night and realized they had a lot in common.

“Dinner ended up being almost four hours because we have so much in common; it’s bizarre,” Walker said. “Both close to retirement, all the kids are grown and gone, we have grandchildren. ...We would bring something up and they’d say, ‘Oh, us too.’"

She added: "Now we chat all the time.”

The procedure is relatively easy, as surgeries go, both Steph and Walker said. It's a laparoscopic procedure, with surgeons removing the kidney through an incision located under the belly button.

“I can’t say it’s nothing, but it’s close to it,” Walker said.

Steve will need to stay in Phoenix for a month after the operation for monitoring that the kidney is functioning as it should.

Walker is still in the process of seeing if her kidney is a good match for Steve. She’s done bloodwork, CT scans and a number of screening calls and appointments -- all paid for. She’ll be visiting the Mayo Clinic the second week of May and if she’s a match, the surgery could happen as early as June.

“I don’t know at this point if we are a match, and we talked about that,” Walker said in mid-April. “I was like, 'I don’t want to be disappointing if I’m not a match' and they went, 'No, no, no. We need a large pool of folks willing to do this to find a match.' I might be and I might not be….I just feel like doing something for somebody else to help save their life, that’s kind of cool, I think.”

She said she’s only “a little bit” nervous about the procedure, as the Mayo Clinic has “a stellar reputation” and has done the procedure many times. Her main hesitation was wondering if she would need a transplant later on herself -- she said being a donor put her a little higher on the list should she ever need a kidney herself.

And after she’s done, the plan is to return to gardening.

Both Steph and Walker asked people to consider donating, to Steve or someone else in need of a transplant.

“It’s not that cumbersome to fill a questionnaire out," Walker said. "Yes, you need to make sure this is something you’re really willing to do, but maybe just making somebody stop and think for a moment, say, 'Wait a minute, I can do this, this is within my physical and emotional and mental ability to do.' Maybe consider it. Because Steve's not the only one. They have lots of people in this system that are struggling."

More about kidney donation is available on the Mayo Clinic's website.

Those interested in becoming a living donor can fill out the questionnaire here. To become a potential donor for Steve, add his name (Steve Beck) and birth date (12/27/1952).

