Flagstaff couple helps create world’s largest solar telescope

At twice the size of previous solar telescopes, one of the biggest challenges for the Inouye Solar Telescope is heat. White, who is now the thermal systems manager, said to run the telescope the thermal systems must dissipate the amount of energy that is used to run a larger house for an entire day. The cooling system is so large it has to be housed in a different building and it takes about seven miles of pipes to move the coolant needed to keep the telescope and its various instruments from overheating.

Location has also been a challenge for the individuals working on the telescope, which was placed at an elevation of about 10,000 feet. White said the 30-mile drive from the office where they usually work to the telescope — an increase of about 8,000 feet in elevation — would be like driving from Phoenix to Snowbowl in 30 miles.

With about 30% less oxygen present at this higher elevation, White and Marshall said they sometimes have trouble thinking or finding the right words. They carry around pocket-sized notebooks, jotting down what they want to say to someone in another room, or they are likely to forget by the time they get there.