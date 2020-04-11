Flagstaff couple helps create world’s largest solar telescope

Contrary to parental and medical warnings not to look directly at the sun, a team of scientists, engineers and other specialists in Maui, Hawaii — including two former Flagstaff residents — are working to do the opposite by creating the world’s largest solar telescope.
The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, a National Solar Observatory four-meter solar telescope named after the former U.S. senator from Hawaii, saw its first light in December, capturing the highest resolution images of the sun to date after more than six years of construction.
In 2010, the National Science Foundation awarded a $298 million grant to the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy to build the “Advanced Technology Solar Telescope” atop Mount Haleakalā on Maui. The project was later renamed after Inouye.
Charlie White and his wife, Heather Marshall, met in Flagstaff, where White grew up, through their shared connection to Lowell Observatory. Marshall helped design the structure of the Discovery Channel Telescope (now the Lowell Discovery Telescope) and White lived on Mars Hill with his family from childhood through college because of his father, Lowell astronomer Nat White.
Using her experience in the aerospace field, Marshall worked on numerous systems of the Discovery Channel Telescope, including the dome and optics system. In 2009, she joined the solar telescope project remotely from Flagstaff and five years later, the couple moved to Hawaii for the project, where Marshall created design specification documents. She is now the project’s integration, testing and commissioning manager.
“It’s a lot of finding the right people for the right job and organizing the work. There’s different companies and universities that do very large optics, but there’s only a few companies in the world that can create a mirror that large and only a few universities that can put it into just the right shape,” Marshall explained.
White joined the project in 2015 as a controls engineer programmer for the telescope’s thermal systems. Unlike his father, though White grew up around telescopes, he had never contributed to their construction before. He found his experience with home automation to be very similar conceptually, though, to the telescope’s thermal systems.
“It’s not something I planned on or ever thought I would do. I guess the stars aligned,” White said with a laugh. “Growing up [at Lowell] was always very interesting, but I had never imagined myself being involved with astronomy beyond living there.”
The two described working on a telescope like being in college — with a steep learning curve and constant challenges.
“It’s really challenging and also interesting and rewarding. It’s typically pretty small teams trying to solve really broad problems,” Marshall said. “The members of the staff have to be very broadly knowledgeable and able to solve problems in a lot of different disciplines, so that’s pretty unique and fun.”
At twice the size of previous solar telescopes, one of the biggest challenges for the Inouye Solar Telescope is heat. White, who is now the thermal systems manager, said to run the telescope the thermal systems must dissipate the amount of energy that is used to run a larger house for an entire day. The cooling system is so large it has to be housed in a different building and it takes about seven miles of pipes to move the coolant needed to keep the telescope and its various instruments from overheating.
Location has also been a challenge for the individuals working on the telescope, which was placed at an elevation of about 10,000 feet. White said the 30-mile drive from the office where they usually work to the telescope — an increase of about 8,000 feet in elevation — would be like driving from Phoenix to Snowbowl in 30 miles.
With about 30% less oxygen present at this higher elevation, White and Marshall said they sometimes have trouble thinking or finding the right words. They carry around pocket-sized notebooks, jotting down what they want to say to someone in another room, or they are likely to forget by the time they get there.
They said being from Flagstaff helped, because they knew how to respond and did not have to acclimate as much as others. Just like going for a hike in Flagstaff, they know they have to be well hydrated and have plenty of food packed prior to leaving for the observatory.
Though the project is not yet complete, first light was a rewarding moment for everyone involved, considering the many challenges of the telescope’s long construction process, because it proves the observatory can work as designed.
“For me, it was mind-blowing to see those first images,” White said. “It’s not something you would imagine the surface of the sun to look like. It’s very dynamic, almost like from a sci-fi movie with big blobs the size of Texas blowing up.”
Now the team has to get the telescope working for longer periods of time and with more instruments. When fully operational, observations made with the Inouye Solar Telescope will reveal more about the Sun’s behavior, including the types of molecules being formed and destroyed, as well as changes in temperature and magnetic fields at the Sun’s different layers.
“Every month, it boggles my mind how much a dedicated group of people working together in the same direction can accomplish,” Marshall said. “It was really the culmination of extraordinary hard work and ingenuity by a huge group of people over the years.”
