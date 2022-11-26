Flagstaff couple goes missing while kayaking in Mexico; search ongoing

A Flagstaff couple has been missing since Thanksgiving Day after going kayaking in Mexico.
Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim were kayaking in Rocky Point at about 1 p.m. on Thursday, but haven't been seen since, according to posts on social media. They were with their 14-year-old daughter when winds picked up in the area. Allen reportedly brought the daughter back to shore, then went back out for Kim, but that was the last time either was seen.
Crews have been searching in the area since late Thursday. The daughter is reportedly safe.
Allen is a realtor with Coldwell Banker Northland in Flagstaff and Kim is the executive director of the School of Forestry at Northern Arizona University.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to contribute funds for the search; for more information or to donate, visit https://gofund.me/7beee67e.