Flagstaff council holds off on bond proposals for November

Flagstaff voters may not have to consider any municipal bonds on the November ballot thanks to the coronavirus.

During their last work session, the majority on the Flagstaff City Council decided that given the current crisis and uncertainties that exist, it would not be prudent to move forward with any new municipal bonds.

“I am not interested in any ballot measures at this time, none. I think that it is not responsible for us to be going out and asking for money because we’re not really sure what the landscape is going to look like,” said Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans.

Evans added that she believed all the projects were worth funding but, “at this particular time, we need to really focus and make sure that we can put our economy and our city back together in a strong way.”

Early in March the council had postponed making any decision about which bonds they were interested in moving forward with, but had indicated it at least supported a bond to address affordable housing.

While there was still some support for an affordable housing bond during the work session on March 31, with Vice-Mayor Adam Shimoni saying he still supported placing one on the ballot, it seemed the majority of council had soured on any bonds.