Flagstaff council holds off on bond proposals for November

Flagstaff voters may not have to consider any municipal bonds on the November ballot thanks to the coronavirus.
During their last work session, the majority on the Flagstaff City Council decided that given the current crisis and uncertainties that exist, it would not be prudent to move forward with any new municipal bonds.
“I am not interested in any ballot measures at this time, none. I think that it is not responsible for us to be going out and asking for money because we’re not really sure what the landscape is going to look like,” said Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans.
Evans added that she believed all the projects were worth funding but, “at this particular time, we need to really focus and make sure that we can put our economy and our city back together in a strong way.”
Early in March the council had postponed making any decision about which bonds they were interested in moving forward with, but had indicated it at least supported a bond to address affordable housing.
While there was still some support for an affordable housing bond during the work session on March 31, with Vice-Mayor Adam Shimoni saying he still supported placing one on the ballot, it seemed the majority of council had soured on any bonds.
“I’m leaning on not really asking any bonding questions this fall,” Councilmember Charlie Odegaard said. “The reason I say that is with the current events that we're in, our members of our community are really struggling right now with everything that’s happening and I feel like at this time, to ask the voters for dollars, in my opinion, is probably inappropriate.”
Several members of the city’s housing commission also spoke, asking council to at least move forward with surveys asking voters for their views on a potential housing question in November. However, the request came to no avail.
Other priorities the council had considered for bonds included several projects to build new parks and recreation facilities, and improvements to city owned open space.
The council had also looked at bonds to pay for the third phase of the city’s watershed protection project and help pay down the public safety pension liability.
On the pension liability, to which the city owes about $111 million, City Manager Greg Clifton told the council that staff has been working to learn about other ways to pay down the liability and would be presenting that information in the coming month.
