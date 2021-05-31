Flagstaff community rallies to support victims after deadly tow truck/bicycle collision

In the days since a tow truck collided with six bicyclists Friday night, there has been an outpouring of grief and support from Flagstaff residents and businesses alike.

The collision left Flagstaff resident and local activist Joanna “Jo” Wheaton, 29, dead while four others remain hospitalized.

The victims were attending a bicycle safety event hosted by FLG Bike Party, a collective of local bicycle advocates, when the accident occurred.

At the moment, little is known about the condition, or even all of the identities, of those who have been hospitalized. It appears two of those who are being treated in the hospital are community member Andres Adauto, better known to many as “Dapper Dre,” and Sarah-Grace “SG” Crocco, according to posts on social media.

Fundraisers have been set up to help pay for the medical procedures for both Adauto and Crocco.

As of Monday morning, a pair of fundraisers hosted on GoFundMe had raised a cumulative total of $100,000 in support of the victims and their families. A separate GoFundMe organized by Crocco's family had raised just over $7,000.

Meanwhile, restaurants and local retailers throughout Flagstaff announced fundraising efforts of their own in support of the victims.