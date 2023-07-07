Flagstaff Community First (FCF) submitted its petition for a referendum about the Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus plans early Thursday afternoon.

The group announced it had gathered over 4,800 signatures to submit to the city clerk for review. If, after this review, the petition has over 2,607 valid signatures, the referendum will be placed on the ballot for a November special election.

“The fact that in only 30 days, we succeeded in gathering thousands more signatures than required is a clear demonstration of the community’s support for putting the city council’s decision to the direct vote of the people,” Sara Reeves, a family nurse practitioner and Flagstaff resident, said in a press release.

The review will look at the information and signatures on each petition to determine whether any should be disqualified. If enough remain after this process, 5% of the remaining signatures will be sent to the county recorder for a similar review.

The deadline for this determination, according to the city clerk, is August 29.

The proposed referendum is on a decision made by the council June 6, which approved rezoning of NAH property near Ft. Tuthill County Park to allow for phase one of a new hospital and health and wellness village. Should the referendum be on the ballot, voters will be asked whether to approve this ordinance, number 2023-11.

FCF was formed in response to this decision and has been collecting signatures on a petition over the past month, with more than 100 volunteers working on the effort. Several of its members gathered on the steps of City Hall Thursday to speak on the effort before they submitted the petition to the city clerk.

“As one of the largest development projects ever undertaken in Flagstaff, impacting neighborhoods, businesses and the general public, this is a decision that must be carefully considered by Flagstaff voters,” said Michele James, the executive director of Friends of Flagstaff’s future and an FCF steering committee member.