Flagstaff, Coconino County declare state of emergency after homes outside fire area see unexpected flooding

“My daughter's Subaru here, there were mailboxes and boulders crammed underneath it. The water was halfway up her car; it was probably two feet up against the wall of my house,” Nixon said.

Nixon said water and mud made it into her living room and guest room, but she thinks she and her husband will only need to replace the base boards.

Outside, the fence between her house and her neighbor's house was at an acute angle, with the ground and inundated with forest materials brought by the flooding.

Still, Nixon said the whole neighborhood came together to help out those in the path of the flooding.

“All of a sudden, a dozen neighbors just materialized. People were stopping their cars saying, ‘Can we help?’ and then they’d come back with a shovel,” Nixon said.

But her home was immaculate when compared to the house next-door.

That home, which was empty at the time of the flooding and was recently sold to new owners, was more directly in the path of the oncoming water.

The house had its garage doors pushed in by the force of a Prius that had been floating down the street, said Craig Moody, the owner of Mammoth Restoration who has been hired to restore the home.