Flagstaff coach's bullying, insubordination hearing takes place Wednesday

The Flagstaff Unified School District met for several hours Wednesday in a hearing pertaining to Flagstaff girls soccer head coach and Sinagua Middle School teacher Holly Jones’s appeal of her potential termination with the district.
The board placed Jones on paid administrative leave at its regularly scheduled board meeting on July 13, based on a statement of charges presented by the administration.
Jones, the AIA Small School Girls Soccer Coach of the Year in 2020, was charged with “bullying behavior, creation of a hostile work environment, creation of an untenable work environment with her superiors and a breach of her professional contract with the district,” according to attorney Don Johnson in the July meeting.
Fifteen people crowded into the district’s board room -- many more were left standing outside in the lobby due to low capacity -- on Wednesday. Jones’s lawyer, Bill Holder, contended at the beginning that Jones was acting out in a response to sexual harassment from Sinagua Middle School Principal Tari Popham and assistant principal Audra Gibson.
Holder relayed Jones’s recollection of events from an incident on Sept. 18, 2020.
He said Jones went out to a nearby bar that Friday evening with a group of Sinagua staff and some other friends. Jones became intoxicated, Holder said, and vomited on herself outside the bar. She was then driven by Popham to her nearby house to sober up. Jones allegedly slept on Popham’s porch for several minutes before getting up to use the bathroom.
Holder said Popham and Gibson undressed Jones -- without consent -- and gave her an unwanted shower.
“She was scared to report the events because she had a 14-year friendship with Ms. Popham, and even though she had only known Audra Gibson for about 30 days, they had begun to exchange hundreds of personal text messages prior to Sept. 18 and had been developing a friendship,” Holder said.
Holder admitted that Jones had sent many messages to both Popham and Gibson in the following months and weeks, and even mentioned that Jones knew her attempts at contacting the two were "annoying." He added, however, that Jones believed Gibson and Popham "blamed and shamed" Jones by questioning her mental stability.
The current hearing is not a sexual assault suit, and Popham and Gibson were not on trial. But Holder said the purpose of attempting to prove the sexual harassment would show intent beyond bullying or insubordination from Jones.
“In being so intimidated, Ms. Jones behaved like a typical victim of sexual harassment by a supervisor,” he said.
Gibson relayed the events differently, saying she never even entered the bathroom, much less undressed and bathed Jones without consent. She added that Jones had come out after showering -- alone and by her own accord -- in just a towel and had suggested streaking around a nearby golf course.
But Gibson said when they dissuaded Jones from doing so, she eventually went to bed and Gibson went home for the night.
Gibson said following Sept. 18, Jones spent the next week consistently attempting to contact her through email, calls and texts. Gibson said she asked Jones to stop. At one point several weeks later, Gibson said she had to block Jones’s cell.
Gibson said on Sept. 25 she was in her yard, after she had told Popham that Jones was harassing her. Jones allegedly came to Gibson’s house and banged on her door excessively while yelling her name.
Gibson relayed a prior story in which she said Jones had broken into the house of another colleague and talked to her on the phone while doing so. As such, she believed Jones was capable of breaking into her own house. She said she ran upstairs to grab a handgun, told Jones she would call the police and hid in her bathroom.
When an officer arrived, Gibson said Jones was no longer there. He allegedly called Jones, who was home, and left. Later he brought Jones back to Gibson’s home, to which Gibson said she "jumped back inside her house" in fright. It did not appear that any formal police charges were filed from there.
Repeated contact
Gibson said Jones repeatedly kept attempting to contact her after the incident, and even confronted her in her office at the school, though Gibson repeatedly told her she was not interested in talking about the incident anymore.
In one incident, Gibson said a colleague had to place himself physically between the pair’s office doors to separate them.
Gibson received an email saying that Jones implied she had the understanding that her career would be in peril if she kept contacting her, though Gibson said no such threat had been made. Still, Jones allegedly kept sending emails — unable to text or call on her cell phone as Gibson blocked her number — asking to meet again, even as Gibson said there was no reason to talk about it anymore and the issue had already been discussed.
She said that in one day, four different emails were sent asking to talk, and each was replied to in a similar way — asking her to stop. Such occurrences, Gibson said, were commonplace.
Eventually, after an attempt to solve issues during an official mediation session — in which Gibson said Jones would not speak — Gibson said she filed a formal complaint, which started the official investigation.
At one point, one lawyer pulled around 60 pages worth of text messages back-and-forth between the two, many of which related to the Sept. 18 incident. Many, Gibson said, were her telling Jones that she did not want to talk about the incident anymore and "did not want to spend anymore energy on it." Another asked Holly to "just let it go." She further denied any sexual advances or any behavior that would imply sexually related activity.
Communication concerns
Popham had a similar description of the events on Sept. 18, as she was called as the next witness during the Wednesday hearing.
Popham described Jones being belligerent with the waitress, a former student at Sinagua, and making the woman nervous. She said Jones kept trying to go inside the area and buy shots for the group.
Her recollection of events leading up to Jones going to the bathroom were the same as Gibson’s, including the phone call to a parent and contacting the dog watcher.
Popham said, similarly, that she did not remove any of Jones’s clothing, other than helping remove a pair of socks, and took several articles of dirty clothing to clean them in her washing machine. When Jones finished the shower, Popham said, the women dissuaded her from streaking on the golf course, and Popham helped Jones to a bed to sleep.
Then, Popham said, Jones asked her to write a note explaining the events of the Sept. 18 incident. She said Jones did not remember the events of the night, so she wanted details. According to Popham, the note — though she could not remember exactly what the date was when she wrote it — offered the same story as she relayed in Wednesday’s hearing.
Later on, Popham said Jones remembered the night differently than what was written in the note.
Similar to Gibson’s recollection, Popham said there was communication telling Jones to no longer contact Gibson about the incident, and did not know about the Sept. 25 incident at Gibson’s house until Jones told her the Monday after on a regular walk.
She said she told the district’s lawyers that the repeated contact from Jones was "relentless, and started affecting her home life." And she sent several more messages demanding Jones stop contacting Gibson. Because of the messages from Jones, Popham suggested Jones should seek professional help — or "someone to talk to" — as Popham said she was worried about her longtime friend.
She also recalled a short meeting she had with Jones during which she remembered being "frustrated" and raised her voice. Popham said Jones came to her car and tried to continue the conversation even as Popham was attempting to leave. She reiterated the the sentiment that she was worried about Jones, as she was acting in a way Popham had not seen in their relationship.
There were multiple attempts at mediation, Popham said, but she did not believe Jones accepted the outcome from everyone’s statements, even though Popham said she wanted to move past it.
“I was willing to do whatever it took to help her out and help end this,” Popham said.
The district’s lawyer stated that Jones had discussed telling her lawyer that she lied to cover for Popham’s job, but Popham could not recall exactly whether the conversation had happened that way, due to talks that the disputes were affecting the jobs of everybody. No claims were made that such a call ever happened, though.