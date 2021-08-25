Flagstaff coach's bullying, insubordination hearing takes place Wednesday

Similar to Gibson’s recollection, Popham said there was communication telling Jones to no longer contact Gibson about the incident, and did not know about the Sept. 25 incident at Gibson’s house until Jones told her the Monday after on a regular walk.

She said she told the district’s lawyers that the repeated contact from Jones was "relentless, and started affecting her home life." And she sent several more messages demanding Jones stop contacting Gibson. Because of the messages from Jones, Popham suggested Jones should seek professional help — or "someone to talk to" — as Popham said she was worried about her longtime friend.

She also recalled a short meeting she had with Jones during which she remembered being "frustrated" and raised her voice. Popham said Jones came to her car and tried to continue the conversation even as Popham was attempting to leave. She reiterated the the sentiment that she was worried about Jones, as she was acting in a way Popham had not seen in their relationship.

There were multiple attempts at mediation, Popham said, but she did not believe Jones accepted the outcome from everyone’s statements, even though Popham said she wanted to move past it.

“I was willing to do whatever it took to help her out and help end this,” Popham said.