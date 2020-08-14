Flagstaff clubs gather for classic car shows, the coronavirus version

But COVID-19 be damned. You can’t keep these folks down. Yes, masks were worn (by most) and, yes, 6-foot distances were observed (by many), handshakes reduced to fist bumps and, yielding to mandates, they couldn’t end the night cruising over, en masse, for some ice cream.

Other than that, though, it was just like old times. Folks unfolded lawn chairs, strolled the lines of Chevys and Corvettes, El Caminos and Mustangs, the muscle cars flexing in the fading light and street racers looking sleek and riding low. Admiring words were exchanged, restoration stories swapped, selfies snapped.

Odd how something that once seemed prosaic now comes off as exotic. How sentimental we can get for simple pleasures. Cars rushing by on Route 66, noting the gathering, would occasionally honk in acknowledgement. Some slowed to catch glimpses of the scene; others actually pulled in to check it out.

All the while, Durwood Cline stood beaming next to the gorgeous Lulu, all dolled up for the evening. Lulu, of course, is the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu belonging to Cline and his wife, Charlene. White as a movie star’s teeth, with hood up exposing its rebuilt a 350-horsepower Turbo-Jet 396 V-8 engine, and driver’s side door open to expose its plush interior, Lulu was a sight to behold.

Time to shine