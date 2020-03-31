Flagstaff closes playgrounds, other park amenities starting April 1

Playgrounds at all Flagstaff parks, including swing sets, ramadas, picnic tables and other amenities, will be closed to the public starting April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Flagstaff has announced. In addition, the outdoor fitness center located at Bushmaster Park and the Parcourse Stations at Buffalo Park will be closed as well.

A city spokesperson said the closures are until further notice.

However, all parks, FUTS trails and protected open space are still open for walking, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation that can be done with responsible social and physical distancing, the city announced. The city also urged people to practice social and physical distancing at tennis and basketball courts, ballfields, multipurpose fields, dog parks, skate parks and other amenities that remain open.

