Flagstaff City Council won't hold a meeting this week due to coronavirus

As public health officials continue to battle the spread of the coronavirus and encourage people to stay home, the Flagstaff City Council won’t be holding its regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting this week.

The council made the decision during last week’s meeting, just a day after Mayor Coral Evans closed dozens of businesses across the city.

Evans said the cancellation was less to do with the danger of councilmembers contracting the virus and more to do with all the city staff members who must also be at attendance at meetings.

“We are now in a state of emergency and we have asked that people limit their contact and limit the amount of individuals that are in meetings,” Evans told the other councilmembers last week. “In order for us to have a council meeting, we have to have a city manager, a city attorney and a clerk, as well as the individuals who help support the different items.”

And canceling the meeting would give city staff time to figure out if there were alternatives to in-person meetings, and if there are not alternatives, how meetings may need to change moving forward.