Flagstaff City Council won't hold a meeting this week due to coronavirus

As public health officials continue to battle the spread of the coronavirus and encourage people to stay home, the Flagstaff City Council won’t be holding its regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting this week.
The council made the decision during last week’s meeting, just a day after Mayor Coral Evans closed dozens of businesses across the city.
Evans said the cancellation was less to do with the danger of councilmembers contracting the virus and more to do with all the city staff members who must also be at attendance at meetings.
“We are now in a state of emergency and we have asked that people limit their contact and limit the amount of individuals that are in meetings,” Evans told the other councilmembers last week. “In order for us to have a council meeting, we have to have a city manager, a city attorney and a clerk, as well as the individuals who help support the different items.”
And canceling the meeting would give city staff time to figure out if there were alternatives to in-person meetings, and if there are not alternatives, how meetings may need to change moving forward.
City officials have discussed holding meetings through video chat, but that comes with its own challenges, Evans said. Mainly, she said, at the moment, the city is unable to hold a meeting through video conferencing while also livestreaming that meeting so it can be viewed by the public in real time.
And until the city can fix that, meetings may have to continue in person.
Councilmember Austin Aslan wondered if there was not a larger venue the city could use so members and staff could be farther apart during the meeting, if a technological solution was not possible.
But City Manager Greg Clifton said Aslan’s suggestion was likely not possible simply due to the cost of livestreaming from a location that was not the council chambers.
The ability to livestream meetings is of even more importance now because the city is no longer allowing audiences to attend city meetings.
Instead, residents have been told to watch the meetings online and submit public comments via email, all in an effort to encourage social distancing.
Not everyone agreed, however; Councilmember Jim McCarthy said he thought the city should hold the meeting this week primarily because he believed the pandemic would be even worse later on.
If in person meetings do end up continuing, Evans suggested that Clifton go through the council’s working calendar and postpone all items but those that are absolutely necessary for the function of the city for the council to address.
By law, the council only has to meet once a month, so the number of meetings could be reduced.
The council also postponed several other joint meetings with other legislative bodies, including with the Coconino County Board of Supervisors and with surrounding tribes.
The city also suspended all meetings of boards and commissions through the rest of the month and cancel all commission meetings in April, except those that are legally required to meet as part of a previously started public hearing process. That mainly means the city’s planning and zoning commission, which will need to meet for public hearings on some land use amendments.
