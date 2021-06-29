Flagstaff City Council weighs solutions to bike and ped safety concerns

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But to expedite the process for Butler Avenue and Lone Tree Road, the council could look to amend or waive the city's existing speed limit code at a future meeting.

The reallocation of Proposition 419 funding, included in the petition, is also not a simple task after the Flagstaff electorate approved it on the ballot in 2018.

The proposition budgets more than $96 million of tax funds to widening Butler, Lone Tree and West Route 66.

For instance, Barrett told the council that Butler was budgeted to be widened to four lanes, making it unclear whether it is possible under the current terms to dedicate the extra road space to bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure instead. That is one of a few questions on Prop 419 use that will be explored by the city moving forward.

Other safety measures the council agreed to discuss further included reworking intersections deemed a high risk for collisions and rightsizing roads to accommodate traffic and pedestrians.

Overall, Vice Mayor Becky Daggett said she hoped to see multi-modal safety projects prioritized, adding that the infrastructure should be included in future city projects as a default.