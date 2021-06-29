Flagstaff City Council weighs solutions to bike and ped safety concerns

The Flagstaff City Council agreed last week that bicycle and pedestrian safety should be a top priority for the city moving forward. But councilmembers had different ideas about specific changes and how quickly they should be implemented.
The meeting follows a citizen petition on bike safety presented to the council earlier this month.
Petitioners garnered more than 800 signatures over a four-day span, asking the city to implement separated bike lanes, lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on several major thoroughfares and reallocate funds from a voter-approved transportation tax.
Is Flagstaff "bike friendly?" Some, including Adam Shimoni, a member of the Flagstaff City Council, have suggested the phrase will not be accurate until more work is done to improve safety.
Councilmember Adam Shimoni, who has often taken the lead on bicycle and pedestrian initiatives in the city, similarly advocated for a lengthy list of short- and long-term improvements to make the roadways safer for multi-modal commuters.
He emphasized the importance of the council's discussion, which came nearly a month after a tow truck ran a red light and struck six Flagstaff bicyclists, killing one.
"This is an extremely crucial meeting, if not the most important meeting of my tenure on Council," Shimoni said.
One adjustment considered by the council was installing fiberglass posts ("candlesticks") along the city streets to create separation between motor vehicles and bicyclists. The benefit is that the posts could be implemented quickly and at a low cost.
But when it comes to potential roadway barriers, Flagstaff Multi-Modal Transportation Planner Martin Ince told the council that candlesticks could be considered as more of a temporary solution, especially in a city that experiences snowstorms.
While concrete curbs or medians are considerably more costly, they are not as easily damaged by snowplows and generally make for a more permanent barrier. That was a cause for concern for some councilmembers, including Mayor Paul Deasy, who was hesitant to take the short-term candlestick approach.
"My concern is that we are going to spend $900,000 to have the first snowstorm result in spotty infrastructure," Deasy said.
Shimoni, however, felt that road separation was needed quickly and proposed that the city install the candlesticks on nine miles of unseparated bike lanes. According to staff's presentation, that would cost the city an estimated $100,000 per mile.
The council ultimately asked city staff to return with a cost estimate for a slightly more expensive option, which still utilized the candlesticks and included a metal railing anchored to the pavement.
The council also asked city staff to explore lowering the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on major streets such as Butler Avenue and Lone Tree Road, as outlined by the petition.
Typically the city code requires a speed limit change to first go through a lengthy engineering and traffic analysis, City Engineer Rick Barrett explained. He said requests for traffic regulation modifications are made to the city's Office of the Traffic Engineer.
But to expedite the process for Butler Avenue and Lone Tree Road, the council could look to amend or waive the city's existing speed limit code at a future meeting.
The reallocation of Proposition 419 funding, included in the petition, is also not a simple task after the Flagstaff electorate approved it on the ballot in 2018.
The proposition budgets more than $96 million of tax funds to widening Butler, Lone Tree and West Route 66.
For instance, Barrett told the council that Butler was budgeted to be widened to four lanes, making it unclear whether it is possible under the current terms to dedicate the extra road space to bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure instead. That is one of a few questions on Prop 419 use that will be explored by the city moving forward.
Other safety measures the council agreed to discuss further included reworking intersections deemed a high risk for collisions and rightsizing roads to accommodate traffic and pedestrians.
Overall, Vice Mayor Becky Daggett said she hoped to see multi-modal safety projects prioritized, adding that the infrastructure should be included in future city projects as a default.
"I would like to see bike and pedestrian projects coming forward and perhaps even moving other projects to the side in order to get those done," Daggett said. "I would love to never again have to ask about a sidewalk or bike facility. We should know that every single project that comes forward to us has that as a priority."
Shimoni said he believed some of those projects could be voted on before Council takes a five-week break in July and implemented as soon as this summer.
Councilmember Jim McCarthy disagreed and said he was not as keen on implementing swift changes proposed by Shimoni. While open-minded on addressing the issue of bike safety, he said the city needed to properly weigh the pros and cons before making a "knee-jerk reaction."
McCarthy suggested he was not confident whether lowering the speed limit and reducing the number of lanes on certain city streets could pose traffic or safety issues. However, he said it would be beneficial to have the city's engineers provide analysis.
"Generally I'm very supportive of what we've talked about tonight. But of course it has to be done in a rational manner that looks at all the effects and side effects," McCarthy said.
Councilmember Austin Aslan said "transformative change" needed buy-in from the entire community. While he was generally in favor of the proposed strategies, he was also concerned with how quickly the conversation was moving.
"We are setting ourselves up for failure if we as a body completely transform the way traffic works in Flagstaff in the next two or three months. I cannot get behind that. We need a more metered approach," he said.
Mayor Paul Deasy suggested that the city introduce a pilot initiative to analyze the impacts of separating traffic lanes for bicycle and pedestrian use. He proposed a community project utilizing barriers such as hay bales, potted plants or barrels to block off a section of street temporarily.
"That way, we have the analysis that would make it more comfortable for councilmembers Aslan and McCarthy to implement it on a larger scale," Deasy said. "We have big transformative work to do, but this is a step that could give more immediate information, trial and data."