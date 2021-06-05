Flagstaff City Council votes to lower unit count for Aura development, putting project at risk

“The property owners are selling the land but demanding to maintain some sort of private control of portions of it,” Councilmember Austin Aslan said.

He said he believed if the developers didn’t want to allow access to that area, it should not be included in the overall project at all.

But excluding those 2 acres would lower the number of units the project would be allowed to build. The count would fall from 160 units to 137, 16 of which would be designated as affordable.

Jason Morris, who spoke to Council on behalf of Trinsic, said the reduction in the number of units would kill the project and added that they have already reduced the number of units substantially. As originally planned, the project would have contained 197 units.

Morris brought up the public amenities they have committed to provide, including several public pickle ball courts and new sections of the urban trail system.

He also pointed out that while the 2 acres north of High Country Trail will be restricted, they are not relying on any of that area to meet their open-space requirements.

