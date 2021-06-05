Flagstaff City Council votes to lower unit count for Aura development, putting project at risk

Anti-development residents of the Ponderosa Trails neighborhood may have gotten some good news this week in their fight to stop the proposed Aura Flagstaff apartment complex off of High Country Trail.
That’s because while Flagstaff City Council moved forward on a zoning change for the area, they did so in a way that the developer said could make the project infeasible.
Texas-based developer Trinsic had hoped to bring 160 total one- and two-bedroom apartments to an 11-acre parcel of land that is bisected by both High Country Trail and a set of transmission lines. Of those units, 20 would have been designated as affordable, with the rest rented at market rate.
But those hopes might have been dashed after Council weighed in this week.
That's because the current property owner, who has owned the area since before Arizona received statehood, wants the developer to restrict access to a 2-acre section of the property north of High Country Trail.
The family has a historic homestead nearby, and with the entirety of the planned Aura Flagstaff development set for the 9 acres south of the road, the family wants to preserve their private use of the land.
But that rubbed many on Council the wrong way. Several councilmembers insisted that if the 2-acre section was included as part of the development, there should be no restrictions to its access.
“The property owners are selling the land but demanding to maintain some sort of private control of portions of it,” Councilmember Austin Aslan said.
He said he believed if the developers didn’t want to allow access to that area, it should not be included in the overall project at all.
But excluding those 2 acres would lower the number of units the project would be allowed to build. The count would fall from 160 units to 137, 16 of which would be designated as affordable.
Jason Morris, who spoke to Council on behalf of Trinsic, said the reduction in the number of units would kill the project and added that they have already reduced the number of units substantially. As originally planned, the project would have contained 197 units.
Morris brought up the public amenities they have committed to provide, including several public pickle ball courts and new sections of the urban trail system.
He also pointed out that while the 2 acres north of High Country Trail will be restricted, they are not relying on any of that area to meet their open-space requirements.
“This is not unlike purchasing any other property in the City of Flagstaff and choosing only to develop a portion of it and restrict the access to the rest,” Morris said. “We have done everything we possibly can and more, exceeded so many of your standards, so to find out that all of that is for naught is beyond frustrating -- and I think a loss not only to the developer but also, frankly, to the city.”
But that didn’t seem to convince most councilmembers, with Mayor Paul Deasy saying he did not believe the project fit with the city’s regional plan.
Councilmember Regina Salas said she believed the developer should seek a regional plan amendment in order to get the project approved, a process that could take more than a year.
Aslan added that he believed the developer was trying to use an unethical, if legal, loophole.
Councilmember Jim McCarthy moved to approve the zoning change but with the unit count lowered to 137 apartments max, based on only the southern 9 acres. McCarthy said he hoped the developer would agree to what he believed was a reasonable solution.
And McCarthy said city council could always drop some of the other requirements the city had asked of the developer if that could make the project feasible with a lower unit count.
McCarthy’s measure was passed 6-1, with only Deasy in opposition.
All of the opposing councilmembers said they supported a project of some kind in the area, but could not overcome the technical issues that they had with this project.
The only supporter of the project appeared to be Councilmember Adam Shimoni, who said while he would like to see public access to the 2 acres granted, he was not about to let that get in the way of much needed housing units.
In the days after the meeting, Shimoni told the Arizona Daily Sun that he had lost sleep over Council’s decision, as he thought about the 140 market rate units and 20 affordable units that the city might have lost out on. And Shimoni said he hopes Council changes its tune before the next meeting and allows the project to move forward with the current unit count.
“We have an obligation in this community to fight for affordable housing and for housing. This is not going to be easy, and it’s going to take a lot of strong political will to overcome the pushback and the NIMBYism that is so strong and prevalent in Flagstaff today,” Shimoni said during the meeting.
The area in question currently has the estate residential zone. That zone would allow for spread-out single-family homes, but Trinsic has asked the city to change the area to a medium-density residential zone to accommodate the proposed apartments.
Council is set to make a final decision on the project on June 15.
