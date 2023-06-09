The issue of pickleball construction at Bushmaster Park was once again lobbed into Flagstaff City Council’s court this week as residents of the Greenlaw neighborhoods are asking that the approval of additional courts be reconsidered.

Council last month approved construction of eight new dedicated public pickleball courts within the park, a move that was controversial with nearby residents who say the new courts will diminish their quality of life and change the character of the park.

A petition submitted to the city council asking it to reconsider approval of the courts garnered 88 signatures, and some residents have said that if the council does not reverse the decision, they are ready to fight the issue in legal court.

“Bushmaster is our backyard, but don’t you think we have some rights to peaceful enjoyment of property and take a stand for the integrity of this place we’ve looked after for all these decades? I feel so invaded upon, so disrespected, so irrelevant,” said Audria Smith, a resident whose house borders the park and the person who created and gathered signatures for the petition. “I have invested everything into my home -- which includes moving my massage therapy practice here in 1995 and then building my art studio. I am so invested in the livability of any resident beside this park.”

The courts have long been sought by local players of the country’s fastest-growing sport.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy, who was alone in his vote opposing the construction of new courts when Council last discussed them, reiterated his position. And several other councilmembers expressed that the decision might need more consideration.

“There is a time and place for everything, including pickleball,” McCarthy said. "Someone tonight said Bushmaster Park is an ideal place for pickleball. When I heard that, I almost choked; that’s ridiculous. Pickleball in this location would be a clear invasion of privacy of the people who live next to the park."

Councilmember Khara House said since Council’s last discussion on the topic, she also thinks they need to take a second look at the decision.

House said the noise generated by the sport, which has become a flashpoint around pickleball both in Flagstaff and communities across the country, may need to be addressed.

“I do think it’s important for us to have that conversation about noise mitigation if pickleball courts are going in adjacent to neighborhoods, and looking at how we can do this in ways that are responsible and respectful for the broader community,” House said.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett was the third member of Council who agreed the city should take a second look at the issue, reaching the number of members necessary to bring the topic back to Council.

Flagstaff Pickleball Association president Lynn Walsh expressed frustration over the topic coming back.

“Money was approved in 2022 [for courts] to be spent this year, this summer to be done,” Walsh said. “We’re already there. That’s where we are playing, that’s where we have been playing, and there haven’t been any complaints until we went, ‘Oh, we actually might get permanent ones a few feet away on the other side of the basketball court.'”

The association has been working with the city parks department for close to four years to locate an area where pickleball courts could be constructed. According to city staff, Bushmaster Park is the only place courts could be built this year, and without extensive engineering costs to move other park infrastructure or deal with storm water issues.

But neighbors in opposition to the courts spoke strongly, telling city council that if the project was not moved, the city should expect a lawsuit that would delay court construction past this year anyway.

"If you do not come up with an option of a correct and suitable location for these pickleball courts, and you build them on our backs, we will get an injunction and we will file a lawsuit,” Smith said.

And that message was echoed by others as well.

“I am certain that if you decide to go ahead with the plan to build in Bushmaster, the wait will be even longer...our neighborhood group is ready to file a lawsuit to prevent them from being built so close to homes,” said Flagstaff resident Connie Folsom. "Finally, please consider the overall cost of going forward with such an ill-conceived plan. Attorneys’ fees and the potential settlement of a lawsuit will add significantly to the cost whether you prevail or we do."