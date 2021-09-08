Flagstaff City Council side-eyes denial of Presidio condominiums; Miramonte gets 2nd chance

The project has been opposed by existing residents of the Presidio in the Pines residents who came out in force against the project during last month’s meeting.

Neighbors spoke up again Tuesday night in opposition to the appeal, requesting that city council accept the decision to deny the project and instead have the developer make an alternate proposal.

The site was originally set aside to have either commercial or a community building, something some neighbors say they still would like to see. Other neighbors say they would like to see the area developed as additional single-family homes that they believe is more in keeping with the character of the existing structures.

Neighbors have added that they already have significant parking and traffic issues, and that the project would only worsen the situation.

Councilmembers, however, were not convinced, including Miranda Sweet.

“I watched the [planning and zoning] meeting and I have a lot of questions as to why it wasn’t passed. So I would like to move this forward and have that conversation,” Sweet said.

Mayor Paul Deasy said he would also support a discussion although he clarified that he is generally uncomfortable with Council second guessing the work of a commission.