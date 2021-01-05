Flagstaff City Council shoots down fee deferral proposal

Flagstaff City Council returns to virtual meetings this week after taking a break last week in recognition of the holidays.
During their last meeting, the council had discussed measures to defer new city fees, or increases to those fees, until the end of the pandemic, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control.
The measure was pushed by Councilmember Regina Salas as one way to assist businesses during the economic downturn.
“We're in a period where a lot of our residents are kind of pinching, trying to cut down as many expenses as possible, including myself. Now we have to worry about an increase in the water fee or an increase in trash collection or solid waste. Everything adds up,” Salas said.
Salas added that the city would still collect the money, but it would only be done after the end of the pandemic.
But the rest of the councilmembers were more skeptical of the idea, especially given the uncertainty of the timeline for when deferred fee increases could come back.
Councilmember Jim McCarthy said in his view, the measure was too much work for the minimal effect it would have. He said the council and city staff would have to do all the work of passing an ordinance only to have to reverse it further down the road.
“It’s just a lot of busywork and I think the benefits will be pretty minor,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy added that the city has long had a policy that fees charged by the city should only cover the cost of the program with which they are associated, and should not lead to a profit. And he worried that deferring the fees could leave programs underfunded and abandon that long-held tradition.
Councilmember Becky Daggett agreed, adding she thought there would be more effective ways to accomplish the goals of supporting businesses and residents than what had been proposed.
City Management Services Director Rick Tadder said the city’s billing section is already not cutting customers' utility accounts for lack of payment during the pandemic. The department is instead working with residents to develop payment plans.
Joe Galli with the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce told the council the chamber supported the measure to defer fees, and said it would send a strong message of support to the business community during a difficult time.
The fees associated with city services generally have increased in recent years per the council’s approval. However, many of the hikes to fees came after proposed increases were deferred following the Great Recession.