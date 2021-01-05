Flagstaff City Council shoots down fee deferral proposal

Flagstaff City Council returns to virtual meetings this week after taking a break last week in recognition of the holidays.

During their last meeting, the council had discussed measures to defer new city fees, or increases to those fees, until the end of the pandemic, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control.

The measure was pushed by Councilmember Regina Salas as one way to assist businesses during the economic downturn.

“We're in a period where a lot of our residents are kind of pinching, trying to cut down as many expenses as possible, including myself. Now we have to worry about an increase in the water fee or an increase in trash collection or solid waste. Everything adds up,” Salas said.

Salas added that the city would still collect the money, but it would only be done after the end of the pandemic.

But the rest of the councilmembers were more skeptical of the idea, especially given the uncertainty of the timeline for when deferred fee increases could come back.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilmember Jim McCarthy said in his view, the measure was too much work for the minimal effect it would have. He said the council and city staff would have to do all the work of passing an ordinance only to have to reverse it further down the road.