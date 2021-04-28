Flagstaff City Council sets focus on Alternative Response Model during police budget talks

McCarthy pointed out that even with a high degree of tension throughout the discussions, there was common ground among both sides.

“To the casual observer what we’ve gone through tonight might be considered a very polarized discussion. But I think to a close observer they would find that there really is no disagreement. There is disagreement on details, but not on goals,” McCarthy said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unfilled officer positions

Aslan said considering a reduction of police funding was not appropriate until the police department was already fully funded, noting that the agency was understaffed and underpaid.

During the meeting, FPD Chief Dan Musselman told Council his department is currently short 13 officer positions. He added that the department has struggled with officer retention recently.

The last time the department was fully staffed was in June of 2020, Musselman said. Since then the department has seen a steady decline. Last year, a total of 17 officers left the force, including seven that retired, two that left police work, five that left for other agencies, three that failed to complete training. There was also one officer who died.