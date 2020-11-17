Flagstaff City Council set to distribute COVID grant money; county health department left out

Flagstaff City Council is set to approve the distribution of about $590,000 of Community Development Block Grants to local agencies addressing housing needs during the coronavirus crisis.
Last week, city staff presented their own suggestions for how that money could be used, directing money to Flagstaff Shelter Services, Catholic Charities, and the Coconino County Health and Human Services department.
But after a discussion, Council agreed that money should not be directed to the county; rather, the city should advocate on the county's behalf for additional money from the state.
The county had been set to receive $200,000 from the city in the form of Community Development Block Grants.
That would have gone to support the county’s efforts providing hotel rooms to homeless individuals who are either COVID positive or are awaiting testing results, said city housing and grants administrator Kristine Pavlik last week.
Those efforts are actually staffed primarily by Flagstaff Shelter Services, which has a contract with the county. But the county pays to rent the rooms and for rooms to be cleaned by Stericycle, a company specializing in cleaning and removing biohazards, so they can be made safe for new occupants.
But Council was less than enthusiastic to see so much money directed toward the county, especially when, in the view of some, Flagstaff Shelter Services was doing most of the work.
Councilmember Jamie Whelan pointed out that the shelter serves far more people than the county’s operation. While the county is providing rooms for anywhere between eight and 16 people, all either awaiting test results or recovering from COVID, the shelter’s hotel operations house nearly 200 individuals.
Michele Axlund, deputy director for Health and Human Services, said much of the money they are requesting is to clean the rooms and ensure they are safe for new occupants, something that is by no means cheap. She said it can cost almost $1,000 to clean a single room after a COVID-positive patient has stayed there.
Meanwhile, the county is still not receiving the financial support from the state it was hoping for, and they are being told they are unlikely to see much in the way of reimbursement, Axlund said. The county has been told the state's Department of Emergency and Military Affairs will only reimburse them for the rooms of confirmed COVID patients but not those for residents who are simply awaiting a test result.
Even then, DEMA told the county it would only receive $28 in reimbursement per room.
“We know that cost is obviously not even close to what it costs to run a COVID-positive hotel,” Axlund said.
Axlund said the county has only received about $500,000 in reimbursement of the nearly $2 million the county spent on its previous Hotel Aspen operation.
But that wasn’t convincing for most members of Council, who felt it was the state’s responsibility to provide funding to the county health department, not the city’s.
“I believe the cost of cleaning the rooms is associated with a public health issue and I believe public health dollars should be cleaning those rooms,” Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said. “This is really, in my mind, a state issue, a public health issue, and there are dollars for that [at the state].”
Instead, Evans said the city should advocate on the county’s behalf.
As such, Councilmember Regina Salas suggested the $200,000 be divided between the shelter and Catholic Charities.
Pavlik did warn the council that the shelter could run into restrictions on how grant money could be spent on the county’s operation. Flagstaff Shelter Services may not be able to pay for the staffing of those facilities themselves as it would mean grant money supplanting county funds, Pavlik said.
Now that the county might not get any money, Flagstaff Shelter Services is set to receive $350,000, primarily to support their own efforts putting people in hotels through the pandemic and during the coldest months of the year as the shelter becomes too full.
It was originally suggested that Catholic Charities receive $120,000. Of that, $80,000 would go to support their Closing the Gap program, which provides housing to those who are both homeless and struggling with substance abuse. Money would also go to help their jail reentry program that helps people who leave the jail with no home to return to.
The other $40,000 of that would be directed to the Front Door program. That program, a collaboration between Catholic Charities and the shelter, helps those experiencing homelessness get into housing programs where they may then be able to receive federal support.
Catholic Charities program director Sandi Flores said they primarily want additional funding for the Front Door program because they are expecting evictions to spike in coming weeks. Currently, moratoriums on evictions have been preventing tenants from being served eviction notices, but not landlords from filing such notices. Once that changes, Flores said they are expecting many who have been left jobless by the pandemic and economic downturn to find themselves without homes as well.
But since the council chose against sending money toward the county, an additional $100,000 may also be going to Catholic Charities.
City staff also suggested $176,551 be held by the city in reserve to help support future allocations.
