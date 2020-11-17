Flagstaff City Council set to distribute COVID grant money; county health department left out

But that wasn’t convincing for most members of Council, who felt it was the state’s responsibility to provide funding to the county health department, not the city’s.

“I believe the cost of cleaning the rooms is associated with a public health issue and I believe public health dollars should be cleaning those rooms,” Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said. “This is really, in my mind, a state issue, a public health issue, and there are dollars for that [at the state].”

Instead, Evans said the city should advocate on the county’s behalf.

As such, Councilmember Regina Salas suggested the $200,000 be divided between the shelter and Catholic Charities.

Pavlik did warn the council that the shelter could run into restrictions on how grant money could be spent on the county’s operation. Flagstaff Shelter Services may not be able to pay for the staffing of those facilities themselves as it would mean grant money supplanting county funds, Pavlik said.

Now that the county might not get any money, Flagstaff Shelter Services is set to receive $350,000, primarily to support their own efforts putting people in hotels through the pandemic and during the coldest months of the year as the shelter becomes too full.