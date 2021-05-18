Flagstaff City Council seeks to encourage accessory dwelling units

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And the changes make the rules for accessory units consistent with the restrictions that govern an attachment that someone may want to build onto their home. Based on the current rules, if that attachment is constructed as a second unit, the city permits a lower square footage than if the attachment were simply an extension on the home.

This change would end that disparity in what is allowed, Symer said.

The changes also permit the first floor of a garage to be used as an accessory dwelling unit.

The code previously allowed an accessory dwelling unit to be added above a garage, if there was the room, but Symer said the city has had several people come to them seeking to turn their entire garage into an accessory dwelling unit.

Council also discussed the possibility of eliminating residency requirements to have an accessory dwelling unit.

At the moment, a property owner is required to live in either the original house or the accessory dwelling unit. As such, a resident could not live offsite and rent out both the original home and the accessory unit, Symer said. The city could change that, although he said there is some concern that if the requirement is voided, while that could encourage the construction of more units, those units will only be used as short-term rentals.