Flagstaff City Council renames Agassiz Street in honer of Wilson Riles

Come next year Agassiz Street might be known by a new name: W C Riles Drive.

The Flagstaff City Council approved the measure Tuesday, pulling the name from a list of community suggestions to replace the Agassiz name.

The current street namesake is in honor of Louis Agassiz, a Swiss scientist popular in the 1840s who promoted the racist myth of polygenism -- which posits that there are biologically distinct races of people who can be ranked by development, with white Europeans at the top and Blacks at the bottom.

Even in his own day, Agassiz’s beliefs were notable, with Charles Darwin dismissing his work as bogus science “to the comfort of the slave-holding Southerners.”

Naming the street in honor of Wilson Riles was proposed by Deb Harris, president of the Southside Neighborhood Association.

The name was vetted by both public safety agencies and included in an online community forum where residents could weigh in on the name Riles and other potential name changes.

And although renaming the street “W C Riles Drive” did not receive as much support as some of the other suggestions, Harris emphasized to Council on Tuesday the importance of Riles to the City of Flagstaff.