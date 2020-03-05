Flagstaff City Council postpones bond decisions but moves toward housing

Flagstaff City Council didn't come to a final decision about all the bonds they want to see on the 2020 ballot on Tuesday night, but what was clear was the council’s support for a housing bond.

Every member of the council but one said they supported placing some kind of housing bond on the ballot, with many calling the issue their top priority.

Housing was just one of several issues the council is considering asking voters to approve bonds for. Other issues include funding for new parks and recreation facilities, open space, forest restoration and the pension liability.

“I think we have done an awesome job at making sure we have open space,” Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said. “What we have not done an awesome job at is making sure people have a place to live in our community.”

Last week, the city’s housing commission made three different bond proposals to the council depending on how much of the city’s $61 million bonding capacity should go to housing.

And many of the members said they could support commission’s largest proposal for a $30 million bond.