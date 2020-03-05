Flagstaff City Council postpones bond decisions but moves toward housing

Flagstaff City Council didn't come to a final decision about all the bonds they want to see on the 2020 ballot on Tuesday night, but what was clear was the council’s support for a housing bond.
Every member of the council but one said they supported placing some kind of housing bond on the ballot, with many calling the issue their top priority.
Housing was just one of several issues the council is considering asking voters to approve bonds for. Other issues include funding for new parks and recreation facilities, open space, forest restoration and the pension liability.
“I think we have done an awesome job at making sure we have open space,” Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said. “What we have not done an awesome job at is making sure people have a place to live in our community.”
Last week, the city’s housing commission made three different bond proposals to the council depending on how much of the city’s $61 million bonding capacity should go to housing.
And many of the members said they could support commission’s largest proposal for a $30 million bond.
“It all comes down to housing,” Vice-Mayor Adam Shimoni said. Shimoni added that he believes the coalition around the issue of housing is strong and that the measure would pass easily if it is placed on the ballot.
In 2018, the city’s affordable housing bond lost by only 2%.
Only councilmember Regina Salas said she did not support the affordable housing bond. Salas said she believes the problem of affordable housing is simply one of supply and demand, suggesting that the city’s role in solving the issue is limited.
“The private sector is the only way to put forth supply,” Salas said.
Salas said there were some measures included in the proposed housing bond she could appreciate, such as money for eviction prevention and to incentivize further private development. But Salas added she believed there was money from state and federal sources the city could do more to pursue to support affordable housing initiatives in Flagstaff.
Although supporting some version of a housing bond, Councilmember Jim McCarthy also expressed some reservations about placing one on the ballot without first determining a plan to address the city’s unfunded public safety pension plans, especially as the council had the option to use bond to help pay into the city’s unfunded liability. The city owes $111 million to that unfunded pension and it has become a burden as paying into it takes funding from other issues.
But the idea of bonding to pay off the pension was not a popular one among most members of the council, and even McCarthy compared it to using one credit card to pay off another.
“Addressing [the pension issue] through a pension bond is a very bad idea and not something that I support at all,” Evans said.
Councilmember Charlie Odegaard agreed and said in his view, the city had only one path to paying down the city’s unfunded pension: following in Prescott’s footsteps and asking the voters to approve a new dedicated sales tax.
“It's really the only viable path to deal with the issue we have,” Odegaard said, although he acknowledged asking voters to approve a sales tax increase would be no easy task.
“It’s going to be a heavy lift if we go down this road. We’re going to get a lot of pushback from the community, no question about it, but this year could be my last year on the city council,” Odegaard said. “It could cost me an election, but it's OK, at least I said I tried.”