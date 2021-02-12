Flagstaff City Council ponders policy changes following Deasy decorum debacle

In the wake of a tense city council meeting in which decorum broke down, the councilmembers are looking at measures to both encourage civility and potentially limit the mayor if needed.
Tuesday’s meeting began with Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy apologizing for comments he made last week, saying they did not befit the honor of his position.
“I stand by my values, my concerns and my passion for meaningful change. But I recognize that meaningful change requires building consensus, which my actions last meeting did not help,” Deasy said. “I look forward to moving on to more productive conversations.”
Deasy addressed the apology to Flagstaff Shelter Services Director Ross Altenbaugh, his fellow councilmembers and the public.
During a discussion of Flagstaff Shelter Services last week, Deasy accused Altenbaugh of causing acts of violence against himself and city staff, and dressed down both Altenbaugh and Councilmember Adam Shimoni for poor communication. Deasy said he believed the flaws in their communication strategy had directly led to an angry resident threatening to kill his assistant and an act of violence against himself and his family.
The mayor’s comments last week shocked many members of Council who spoke out against them last week. And this week, several councilmembers who had remained largely silent then also spoke to the mayor's words.
Most notable was Councilmember Reginal Salas, who said witnessing the mayor’s comments last week gave her a feeling of “disbelief, embarrassment and aggravation.”
“Petrified, I restrained myself from speaking up. I contained my own heart pounding, visceral reaction,” Salas said. “My polite silence is not to be construed as quiet acquiescence to the subjective, accusatory and judgmental demeanor displayed by the mayor. Such deplorable demeanor breeds hostility, division and polarity, […] and thus is diametrically opposed to civility, statesmanship, and civil discourse expected of an elected public official.”
Salas said the tone of the comments was also reminiscent of an email Deasy had sent her that she called hostile and demeaning just before he took office
Given recent events, Salas said it is clear that city council needs to develop and approve an ethics policy and a code of conduct that councilmembers should maintain.
And she requested the topic be put on a future agenda.
Councilmembers also discussed if Council’s rules of procedure might also need to be changed to better ensure decorum during Council meetings.
Shimoni wondered if there was a way to add language that would allow, if the majority of Council deemed it necessary, the vice mayor to temporarily take control of the discussion and chair a singular agenda item.
“I’m not saying that is going to happen again, I really, really hope it doesn’t […] But I think at some point that we have some guardrails in place just as a plan B,” Shimoni said.
At the moment, Council’s rules state that the mayor is responsible for preserving decorum and running the council meeting. But Shimoni said if the mayor is not fulfilling that responsibility, Council should have a method of taking over the conversation by temporarily installing the vice mayor as chair for the remainder of the agenda item. Currently, Becky Daggett, holds the vice mayor position.
Deasy pointed out that the city council does already have the ability to simply vote for a recess in the meeting at any time and that might be an existing way to solve the issue should it arise.
And Councilmember Austin Aslan wondered if the existing language in Council’s rules already gave it a way to address the problem, posing the question to city attorney Sterling Solomon.
Solomon said, although he could not be sure until he examined the existing rules in more detail, he would be happy to look into the issue should Council ask him to.
“Specific to the circumstances that went down last week, specific to anything else similar that could come up, I will say that I do believe some additional language could be included. But I don't know what that would be. And I would ask counsel for direction -- if you wanted me to look into that,” Solomon said.