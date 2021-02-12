Flagstaff City Council ponders policy changes following Deasy decorum debacle

“I’m not saying that is going to happen again, I really, really hope it doesn’t […] But I think at some point that we have some guardrails in place just as a plan B,” Shimoni said.

At the moment, Council’s rules state that the mayor is responsible for preserving decorum and running the council meeting. But Shimoni said if the mayor is not fulfilling that responsibility, Council should have a method of taking over the conversation by temporarily installing the vice mayor as chair for the remainder of the agenda item. Currently, Becky Daggett, holds the vice mayor position.

Deasy pointed out that the city council does already have the ability to simply vote for a recess in the meeting at any time and that might be an existing way to solve the issue should it arise.

And Councilmember Austin Aslan wondered if the existing language in Council’s rules already gave it a way to address the problem, posing the question to city attorney Sterling Solomon.

Solomon said, although he could not be sure until he examined the existing rules in more detail, he would be happy to look into the issue should Council ask him to.