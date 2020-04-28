Flagstaff City Council passes recession plan amid coronavirus crisis

The city entered the two stages on April 6, Clifton said. The following week, the city also furloughed 167 employees in parks and recreation, library, tourism and those working at the visitor center, putting them on a temporary leave of absence. That means while they are still technically employed by the city, they have the ability to apply for unemployment benefits.

But Clifton said the staff were not furloughed for financial reasons, simply because with so many city facilities closed due to the virus, there was no work for those employees to do.

“There’s already been significant action taken internal to the organization and that is where we stand right now,” Clifton said.

Should revenues continue to drop even further, with reductions in revenue of between 5% to over 20%, the next three stages of the plan outline that the city could implement a total freeze on hiring, the closure of city facilities either for the short or long term, and a reduction in hours for some staff.

At that time, the city would also begin looking at potential layoffs “with initial emphasis upon temporary, part-time and contract employees,” according to the plan. Any planned pay raises for employees could also be postponed.

While the city manager has the authority within the plan to enter into the first two stages, it would be up to the city council to approve the most drastic measures.

