Flagstaff City Council passes recession plan amid coronavirus crisis

The Flagstaff City Council unanimously passed a recession plan last week designed to guide the city through both the current economic downturn and those in the future.
City Manager Greg Clifton said staff began development of the plan late last year, which he called fortuitous timing.
Councilmember Jim McCarthy said the city manager had shown real leadership in beginning the process of developing a recession plan long before anyone had foreseen the current crisis.
Mayor Coral Evans agreed and said it's because of city staff’s leadership that Flagstaff may be in a somewhat better position to take on the crisis than other municipalities.
“We have a plan and I think if we follow it, we will be successful,” Evans said.
The plan works off of several stages of action that can be implemented based on how revenues have dropped in the general fund as well several other factors. For example, Clifton said staff will also make decisions based off what the airport is seeing and even the flow rates of the city’s water services and solid waste divisions.
“They are very strong indicators for how our community is functioning and how the economy is functioning,” Clifton said.
The first two stages of action laid out within the plan are designed to be implemented by city staff without the need for council approval.
But the following three stages would require council action. That would mean staff bringing those next steps to the council, which could then vote to implement them in response to the economic slowdown.
Once economic conditions improve, the city could simply move out of the plan in the same way, stage by stage.
Clifton said the plan is built in a way to address economic downturns of varying severity, with the city implementing further stages of the plan depending on how significant the downturn appears to be based on a variety of factors.
The first stage would be triggered when the city’s general fund sees a reduction in revenues of up to 2%. In real dollars, that would equate to about $1.4 million.
At that time, city staff would move to reduce the city’s expenses, primarily in ways that would not drastically impact services, and searches for empty positions would be postponed.
If the city continued to see a loss in revenue of up to 5% in the general fund, or as much as $3.4 million, staff would then move to the next stage in the plan. At this stage, the city would work to maintain essential services but could limit non-essential services to save money. Some large purchases may be delayed and contracts or consulting services canceled.
A partial freeze on new hires would also be put into place and travel and non-essential training for staff would be postponed.
The city entered the two stages on April 6, Clifton said. The following week, the city also furloughed 167 employees in parks and recreation, library, tourism and those working at the visitor center, putting them on a temporary leave of absence. That means while they are still technically employed by the city, they have the ability to apply for unemployment benefits.
But Clifton said the staff were not furloughed for financial reasons, simply because with so many city facilities closed due to the virus, there was no work for those employees to do.
“There’s already been significant action taken internal to the organization and that is where we stand right now,” Clifton said.
Should revenues continue to drop even further, with reductions in revenue of between 5% to over 20%, the next three stages of the plan outline that the city could implement a total freeze on hiring, the closure of city facilities either for the short or long term, and a reduction in hours for some staff.
At that time, the city would also begin looking at potential layoffs “with initial emphasis upon temporary, part-time and contract employees,” according to the plan. Any planned pay raises for employees could also be postponed.
While the city manager has the authority within the plan to enter into the first two stages, it would be up to the city council to approve the most drastic measures.
