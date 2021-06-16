Flagstaff City Council passes Carbon Neutrality Plan

“It is obvious we need to find and create space for an inclusive and engaged dialogue for informed discussion of this plan before we adopt it,” Salas said. “I implore Council to take a step back and seek expanded perspective."

In the chamber’s letter, it was suggested that business owners saw municipal actions like as water delivery services and street maintenance as greater priorities. In a survey, the letter said, business owners ranked climate action “dead last.”

But still, the letter contends that business owners are willing to listen to environmental concerns.

“If the city was willing and able to engage the business community on this issue, it would know that both the chamber and our membership are eager to participate in environmental programs that will help mitigate emissions,” the letter reads.

After receiving the letter and hearing Salas' comments, other councilmembers pointed out that the Carbon Neutrality Plan only establishes a framework for future action, and that there remains opportunity for further input and fine-tuning of specific measures.