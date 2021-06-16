Flagstaff City Council passes Carbon Neutrality Plan

The Flagstaff City Council passed the Carbon Neutrality Plan during Tuesday's meeting, officially establishing a framework for reaching net-zero carbon emissions in the city by 2030.
The plan had been at the forefront of public discussion for months, and was set into motion more than a year ago when a citizen petition pushed Council to declare a climate emergency.
Tuesday’s city council meeting saw six of the seven councilmembers vote in favor of adoption, as councilmember Regina Salas remained solely in opposition.
Salas had previously expressed concerns regarding the plan, and during the meeting asked Council to delay the vote to allow for further vetting. She pointed to negative feedback the city council received from local businesses.
“The uncertainty that this plan brings to the business community is concerning to them as they adapt to business in a post-COVID pandemic world,” Salas said.
Salas specifically addressed the cost and timeline of the plan, noting that it coincided with a $5 minimum wage increase in the city since 2018. She said the plan will increase the cost of living and doing business in Flagstaff.
She brought up a letter city council had received that evening from the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce that said 94% of the business owners belonging to the chamber were opposed to adopting the plan.
“It is obvious we need to find and create space for an inclusive and engaged dialogue for informed discussion of this plan before we adopt it,” Salas said. “I implore Council to take a step back and seek expanded perspective."
In the chamber’s letter, it was suggested that business owners saw municipal actions like as water delivery services and street maintenance as greater priorities. In a survey, the letter said, business owners ranked climate action “dead last.”
But still, the letter contends that business owners are willing to listen to environmental concerns.
“If the city was willing and able to engage the business community on this issue, it would know that both the chamber and our membership are eager to participate in environmental programs that will help mitigate emissions,” the letter reads.
After receiving the letter and hearing Salas' comments, other councilmembers pointed out that the Carbon Neutrality Plan only establishes a framework for future action, and that there remains opportunity for further input and fine-tuning of specific measures.
“Those are dialogues that need to continue and we absolutely need to have the business community’s input,” Mayor Paul Deasy said. “Today’s plan is not dedicating resources, it is a framework. It is policy goals we wish to see.”
Another concern mentioned by Salas was the cost of implementing the plan, which ultimately passed without secured funding in part due to the large time frame.
Future funding options outlined by the plan include: increasing city fees, such as the environmental management fee; issuing bonds; applying for federal grants; allocating city resources; establishing a local emissions reduction fund; issuing bonds for large infrastructure projects; and implementing a new sales tax.
Deasy pointed out that implementing taxes would still need to be approved by voters, and that feedback is needed throughout the funding process.
“While there is a high level of uncertainty about what the exact cost of the required level of climate action will be on a global scale, there is a high level of agreement that the risks and cost of inaction will be far greater,” the plan states.
Projected costs include a “one-time investment of $90 million” to enhance bike and pedestrian infrastructure, and $5 million annually to support high-frequency bus lines, according to the plan. That is in addition to costs not yet specified for future infrastructure, such as reducing nonrenewable energy use.
Councilmember Austin Aslan said he was excited to celebrate the passing of the plan, but added that there is still an “enormous amount of effort” needed moving forward.
He also noted the effort that had gone into the plan, including work from previous councils, the sustainability team and the hundreds of citizens that provided feedback.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Council heard support from public commentators who agreed it was time to move the plan forward.
“We wouldn’t be here today without the hundreds of Flagstaff neighbors coming together to push for this,” Aslan said.