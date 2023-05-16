The City of Flagstaff could implement new regulations on short-term rentals this year.

Last week, Flagstaff City Council discussed the effort, as well as a draft measure drawn up by staff.

That measure would require a $175 annual license for renting a residential space for fewer than 30 days.

The effort comes as Coconino County is also looking to regulate short-term rentals and after the State of Arizona eliminated a measure that had prevented local governments from regulating such business.

Earlier in the spring, the city hosted an open house to discuss the issue of short-term rentals with residents and gather input on potential regulations for such rentals.

City staff say they hope to work with the county so that both sets of regulations can work together toward the same end.

There are currently 1,045 individual short-term rentals within Flagstaff, according to the city. Of those, 731 are already registered with the city.

Those numbers represent about 3.3% of all homes and apartments within the City of Flagstaff, which declared a housing emergency in November of 2020.

That is somewhat higher than the average number for cities in the Valley, which generally sits between just between 1 to 2% of housing stock used as short-term rentals. But that’s significantly lower than some other northern Arizona communities. For example, an estimated 10% of housing stock in Sedona is used as short-term rentals.

The current ordinance the city is looking to pass would replace the registration of short-term rentals with a mandatory license that the city would require to operate such a rental.

Each individual short-term rental would need its own license, meaning that if an individual operated three short-term rentals within Flagstaff, all three would require a license.

The license would cost $175 and last a year, at which time the owner would need to get another license for the rental, said City Management Services Director Rick Tadder.

The state caps any potential fee at $250.

Tadder said the annual nature of the license would allow the city to keep up-to-date information as to the number of short-term rentals within the city, and emergency contact info associated with those rentals.

The penalty for failing to get a license would be $1,000 per month, after a 30-day notice to the owner from the city, during which time a license could be acquired.

The owner of the rental would need to provide the city with several pieces of information, including an emergency point of contact that could be reached 24/7 and could handle problems as they were reported to the city. Those contacts must also be available either in person or on phone within 60 minutes of a call that requires police response.

The license would also require the owner to notify immediate neighbors to the short-term rental. Those neighbors would also be provided with information on how to notify the city and owner should problems with the rental arise.

Members of city council were particularly concerned with the possibility that residents, unhappy with short term rentals, might try to abuse the system, harassing the owners of such rentals when no actual problems were occurring.

“There’s some people that are going to be relentlessly complaining about things that aren’t really legitimate,” said Councilmember Lori Matthews. “How do we protect that short-term rental owner from being harassed by somebody who hates what they’re doing and is just going to bug them 24/7?”

Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman said that in some ways that problem already exists. The department has experienced residents who will call in multiple complaints about a short-term rental near them that turn out to be unfounded.

That issue could be mitigated possibly by the system the city is looking to set up, in which residents would have access to a complaint hotline. A representative from the hotline would then reach out to the owner.

If a complaint was logged and found to be accurate, the owner of the rental could be cited for violations having to do with public safety or city code. For example, if an owner did not have the sidewalk in front of the short-term rental shoveled after a heavy snow, that could constitute a public safety violation and the short-term rental could be cited, said Anja Wendel, the city's senior assistant attorney.

The owner of the short-term rental would have the opportunity to correct the problem before the city took any action to deal with it themselves.

Several local owners of short-term rentals expressed concern over the effort.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think this is just another expense for the city and I don’t really see where it’s going to land productive results,” one short-term rental owner told Council.

Since January of 2021, the city has endeavored to register short-term rentals within Flagstaff, although that is largely only for data collection purposes.

Short-term rentals are also already treated differently from other residential properties by the city.

For example, short-term rentals within Flagstaff are treated as business and thus pay the taxes associated with being a business, including the city’s bed, board and beverage tax. That tax is levied on other business that cater toward tourism, such as hotels, restaurants and bars.