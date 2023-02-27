At its meeting Tuesday, Flagstaff City Council discussed a resolution on its position on Arizona legislature’s laws on abortion, directing the city attorney’s office to put together a resolution that will be put to a vote in the March 7 meeting.

This item was in response to a petition brought to the council in August 2022 that requested they discuss ways to protect Flagstaff citizens who were accessing, assisting with or providing abortion services from “possible arrest or prosecution.” This was signed by 87 residents of the city.

Arizona laws regarding abortion shifted throughout last summer and fall in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Abortion is currently legal in the state to 15 weeks of pregnancy, though access in Flagstaff and northern Arizona is limited.

Both Tucson and Phoenix have passed resolutions expressing dissent with the Supreme Court’s decision (in June and Oct. 2022, respectively) and the resolution that Flagstaff’s council directed staff to create will be similar to those documents.

“As we were reminded during COVID, the State of Arizona regulates the health industry, not the cities,” said city attorney Sterling Solomon, “and if you direct my office to bring a resolution back for consideration, it will be very similar to what Tucson and Phoenix did — not create a law, make a statement.”

Tuesday’s meeting did not discuss a specific Flagstaff resolution, instead focusing on whether to move forward with creating one.

A proposed resolution was later posted on the agenda for the March 7 council meeting, having been created in response to this discussion.

The resolution (which can be viewed

) lists that the council supports pregnant people’s right to reproductive healthcare, including abortion, and opposes both this Supreme Court decision and Arizona laws “aimed at limiting and denying access to abortion care.”

It also includes ways it will support Flagstaff Police Department (FPD) in establishing priorities and policies related to abortion “that consider the need to protect the physical, psychological and socioeconomic well-being of pregnant persons and their care providers.

Section 6 of the resolution reads, for example:

“The City Council supports [FPD] in establishing policies that require a report of an alleged violation of A.R.S. §§ 36-2321 through 2326, that is reported to have taken place at a medical facility, be referred to the Arizona Department of Health Services for investigation and that no physical arrest be made by [FPD].”

Council will be discussing the specifics of this resolution and voting on whether to adopt it at its March 7 meeting.Discussion at Tuesday’s meeting focused on whether to create a resolution, coming after an hour of public comment on the topic.

A total of 16 commenters — including students, healthcare workers and residents sharing their experiences with abortion — were in favor of the resolution, citing the need for abortion access in the city and northern Arizona more generally, some using personal experiences to do so. Many were part of the Flagstaff Abortion Alliance (FAA), which was formed in 2022 in response to a leaked draft of the Dobbs decision, and whose leaders organized the petition originally brought to the council

One FAA member who spoke was Joyce Davidson. She has been a nurse practitioner and nurse specialist in Flagstaff for 30 years and said she was working to “restore abortion services” in the city.

“We are asking that you approve this resolution so we can dispel an atmosphere of fear and disinformation that exists within our community,” she said. “We believe abortion is healthcare and should be part of the full range of reproductive services that people get from medical providers.”

Sedona resident Erika Christensen shared her own experience with needing an abortion due to pregnancy complications in her comment. She and her family receive healthcare in Flagstaff.

“Of course terrible things happen, but we will never be able to legislate away bad pregnancy outcomes,” she said. “What we can control are the laws that punish us for them or push care out of reach, especially for those already struggling.”

Mia Rodriguez was one of a few NAU students who spoke in favor of the resolution.

“We all have a chance to speak up and make a change,” she said in her comment. “I will not stop advocating for the rights of those who are disadvantaged, discriminated against and discouraged from basic healthcare. ...It does not matter where you are, who you are or where you come from, this is something that affects us and will continue to affect us until a change is made.”

Another four Flagstaff residents made comments asking the city not to pass the resolution. Most said that while they opposed abortion, they were more concerned that Council was not using this time to focus on more local issues in Flagstaff such as housing or snow.

Flagstaff resident Rosanna Tarr asked the council not to move forward with the resolution. Doing so would not be representative of her opinion, or that of “any of the people that I know,” she said.

“Abortion is an incredibly divisive human rights issue,” she said. “For the Flagstaff City Council to issue a position statement on abortion as though this statement reflects the attitudes and beliefs of all Flagstaff citizens is heavy-handed and disingenuous.”

Sandra Engleke, also a Flagstaff resident, quoted the council’s mission statement in her comment against the resolution.

“The council is charged with the responsibility to ‘protect and enhance the quality of life for all,’” she said. “...Please respect my opinion, I will respect your opinion and let this go through the courts and legislation and handle it there, but I think it’s out of place for this city.”

This view was echoed in councilmember Lori Matthew’s statement, which opened the council’s discussion. She said while she was committed to making decisions that represented the Flagstaff community rather than her own opinions, the council did not have the power to make any changes, so passing the resolution would only be making a “politically charged statement.”

“Flagstaff City Council cannot change the law; we cannot protect your right to abortion,” she said. “....In this time and space, I wish we were discussing actions and ideas to address our housing crisis, our traffic congestion…but instead, we are discussing a politically charged resolution making strong statements that will surely upset many citizens, but sadly do not have any authority to make the changes or set any ordinance resolution.”

Several other councilmembers disagreed with this in their statements, saying this was an important issue to many residents and that Council was able — and often needed — to address multiple issues at the same time.

“It is my responsibility as a councilmember to do the best that I can to provide whatever support and assistance I can for the members of this community,” said councilmember Deborah Harris. “Every issue that you bring to the dais or that you bring to this council is important.”

Mayor Becky Daggett’s statement responded specifically to some of the comments that the resolution would not be representative of all Flagstaff residents.

“Every day we’re making value statements,” she said. “Our budget is a value statement, our votes are statements of our values and where we want to put our time and attention and money.”

She also noted that “we can do multiple things simultaneously and it’s a good thing, or nothing would get done in this city.”

Matthews was the only councilmember who did not explicitly state her opinion on abortion or the resolution in the discussion. To varying degrees, the other members all said they supported abortion as a right and wanted to move forward with the resolution. Jim McCarthy, Austin Aslan and Daggett all said, for example, that they would like to see the resolution make as strong a statement as possible.

“I wish we could do more, but my understanding of the law is that we can’t,” McCarthy said. “...It’s up to the legislature, but we can urge them to do what needs to be done. That may not happen in the next six months, that may not happen in the next year, but it needs to happen.”

The resolution will be brought back to Council at its March 7 meeting. A recording of this discussion can be viewed online (beginning 2 hours into the video).