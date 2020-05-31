Flagstaff City Council directs CARES Act and Community Block Grant money to organizations fighting COVID-19

La Plaza Vieja is one of several neighborhoods in the city that is eligible to receive money from community development block grants, with others including Southside and Sunnyside, Pavlik said.

The improvements would provide several pedestrian crossings on Clay Avenue -- which have been a long time coming, said Mayor Coral Evans -- as well as improve the storm drain system.

Two weeks ago when Council first discussed the funding allocations, there was some discussion as to whether the $157,433 for those infrastructure improvements would be better spent supporting other efforts.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy, for example, wondered if that money should instead go to further assist Flagstaff Shelter Services purchase hotel rooms for homeless residents.

But Evans disagreed and said she didn’t want to see infrastructure the La Plaza Vieja neighborhood has waited so long for delayed yet again.

And the majority of council agreed, with Councilmember Austin Aslan saying that although the city was currently facing COVID-19, that didn’t mean the council should forget about other long-standing issues.

While CARES Act funding is likely to be distributed to organizations in the coming weeks, Pavlik said the city wont be able to distribute the CDBG money for several months.

