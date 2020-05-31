Flagstaff City Council directs CARES Act and Community Block Grant money to organizations fighting COVID-19

Nearly a million dollars in aid has been directed toward community organizations after Flagstaff City Council approved funding allocations from Community Development Block Grants and the CARES Act.
Between the two sources, the city had $1,001,716 available, and the council allocated the majority of that money to organizations working to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
That wouldn’t have been possible under normal circumstances, said city Grants and Housing Administrator Kristine Pavlik. The Department of Housing and Urban Development, which funds the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), usually caps the money that can be directed at community organizations at 15%.
But this year, Pavlik said those caps were eliminated due to COVID-19 and the increased need within communities.
From those Community Block Grants, the council approved $244,400 for Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona in order to rehabilitate the house at Sharon Manor, modifying it from a congregate living space where the residents live together into studio apartments.
Sharon Manor currently gives a home to women experiencing domestic violence and this change would allow them to serve families and others experiencing such violence, Pavlik said. And turning a congregate living facility into one with more separation was also seen by city staff as a positive change given the realities of social distancing, Pavlik told the council.
Flagstaff Shelter Services, which operates the Flagstaff homeless shelter, is receiving $100,000 of CDBG money to support their operations.
The shelter is also receiving a $230,000 in CARES Act money from the city to pay for additional motel and hotel rooms to house clients during the pandemic and for additional staffing, Pavlik said.
Council also directed about $73,000 of CARES Act money to Catholic Charities, which, through the pandemic, has continued to conduct outreach to residents experiencing homelessness.
Coconino County Health and Human Services also received $164,000 of CARES money for rent relief and eviction prevention efforts from the council. That allocation is on top of $59,000 the council redirected to the county for the same purpose during the budget retreat last month.
The organization Threaded Together, which provides training and employment opportunities in the textiles industry to vulnerable populations, also received $32,240. That money will go to provide a paid training program to three low-income city residents and domestic violence survivors in the textiles industry.
That organization has also been working with local healthcare providers to create personal protective equipment including reusable facemasks and protective gowns, Pavlik said.
Lastly, the city is using $157,433 of CDBG money for infrastructure improvements in the La Plaza Vieja neighborhood.
La Plaza Vieja is one of several neighborhoods in the city that is eligible to receive money from community development block grants, with others including Southside and Sunnyside, Pavlik said.
The improvements would provide several pedestrian crossings on Clay Avenue -- which have been a long time coming, said Mayor Coral Evans -- as well as improve the storm drain system.
Two weeks ago when Council first discussed the funding allocations, there was some discussion as to whether the $157,433 for those infrastructure improvements would be better spent supporting other efforts.
Councilmember Jim McCarthy, for example, wondered if that money should instead go to further assist Flagstaff Shelter Services purchase hotel rooms for homeless residents.
But Evans disagreed, saying she didn't want to see the La Plaza Vieja neighborhood face additional delays on infrastructure after waiting so long.
And the majority of council agreed, with Councilmember Austin Aslan saying that although the city was currently facing COVID-19, that didn’t mean the council should forget about other long-standing issues.
While CARES Act funding is likely to be distributed to organizations in the coming weeks, Pavlik said the city wont be able to distribute the CDBG money for several months.
